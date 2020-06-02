“Burn it.” That’s what Justin Bieber told JoJo Siwa when she got a brand new BMW for Christmas.

He was right – the car was (and still is!) an abomination. With her gigantic face spread across the bonnet and “D.R.E.A.M. Tour” written on the side, it’s a rolling shrine for pre-teen Siwanators.

Siwa, who was 15 at the time, started posting “burn it” all over social media. Bieber’s comments had clearly driven her over the edge.

Fastforward to 2020 and JoJo Siwa’s car is now one of the most recognisable sets of wheels in LA.

Her unmistakable mugshot bonnet turns heads wherever she drives.

Thanks to JoJo Siwa’s hypervisibility on the streets of LA, TikTokers have been spotting her in the randomest fucking places.

Take this TikTok by someone who found her car in a random Olive Garden carpark.

Yes, even celebs – even JoJo fucking Siwa – eat at basic restaurant chains.

“What a queen,” the TikToker says. Couldn’t have said it better myself. We stan.

Meanwhile, another TikToker went totally apeshit when she drove past JoJo Siwa one day.

Her initial reaction got 7.6 million views, while the extended cut, below, got a further 5.6 million views. Clearly, this is the content we unknowingly crave.

##jojosiwa ##animeirl♬ original sound – _____sonali @yallstank ew this is so cringy but everyone is telling me to post the full vid ##foryou But JoJo Siwa doesn’t just have one car. She also has a goddamn Tesla with her face all over it. That’s not an exaggeration. The paint job is literally her face repeated hundreds of times to cover the entire vehicle. That’s how TikTokers know it’s her.

The sound she used, “ayooo, JoJo check”, tops the whole thing off. Hell yeah, JoJo check. JoJo check yourself before you JoJo wreck yourself.

There’s something surreal about watching a very young person flex their enormous wealth in childish ways.

Siwa’s career started out on Dance Moms, before she nabbed a Nickelodeon contract and eventually became on online celebrity too.

But unlike other child stars who are desperate to show off their maturity by looking a certain way, behaving a certain way, and driving a certain kind of car, JoJo Siwa’s whole career still depends on her pre-teen candyland aesthetic.

She simply hasn’t had an ‘edgy’ phase yet like literally all of her peers and predecessors did.

The D.R.E.A.M. Tour BMW isn’t JoJo Siwa’s only car, and it’s also not her only visit to a basic AF food chain.

Last year, Siwa got a brand new fkn Tesla for her 16th birthday. Wait, no, it was an early present, meaning she was still 15 at the time! Madness!

The paint job was similarly colourful and had the number 16 emblazoned on the side. But a few months later, fellow YouTubers The Fishfam surprised Siwa with a brand new paint job.

The result was own mug, ponytail and all, repeated hundreds of times all over the body of the vehicle. It’s impossible to even say what colour the car is now, because her face is the colour.

The Tesla further contributed to the cannon of JoJo Siwa driving the most obnoxiously on-brand cars, both literally and metaphorically.

There’s something comforting about seeing that even JoJo Siwa enjoys the simpler things in life, such as the Taco Bell drive-thru, and her car is how we have evidence for that.

She can literally afford to eat wherever she wants, and we know from her vlogs that her entire mansion is filled with junk food and lolly machines, and yet she still feels the need to grab some tacos in her Tesla.

She’s just like us! (Minus the Tesla).

Teens completely losing it when spotting JoJo Siwa’s fugly cars has become a genre in and of itself on TikTok. The TikToks in this article are just few, but in reality, there are many, many, many, many, many more.

Perhaps due to her refusal to grow up, nobody is living vicariously through JoJo Siwa, the oversized, hyperactive, Tesla-driving toddler, as they do with other teen celebs.

At the same time, people aren’t all-out dunking on her either.

Yes, everyone is calling her a “queen” and saying “she really out here” in a sarcastic tone, but it’s not coming from a place of hatred – these off-the-shelf phrases are just one way to rationalise the surrealness that is JoJo Siwa, her energy and her batshit cars.

The shrill of “oh my god, JoJo” seems to be a universal reaction to encountering Siwa in the wild. Are these people actual Siwanators? Of course not. Is it fun to pretend to stan a child star? Always.

What else to make of all this? I’m not really sure, tbh. But I’ll leave you with this:

The TikTok is coming from INSIDE the car.