Lil Tay Has Opened Up About The Viral Death Hoax & Shared Who She Believes Was Behind It

Self-dubbed “World’s Youngest Flexer” Lil Tay (whose real name is Tay Tian) has spoken out about her fucked death hoax that happened in August, alleging her father was behind the viral Instagram post.

In a scathing Instagram Story, Lil Tay alleged that her father was responsible for her death announcement, which was shared to her 3.4 million followers in early August.

“MY ABUSIVE RACIST MISOGYNISTIC WOMAN BEATING FATHER Christopher J. Hope FAKED MY DEATH,” the internet star alleged.

Alongside her post, Lil Tay posted a photo of a man who is reportedly her father.

It also seems that the controversial child rapper has wiped her entire IG account, only leaving behind the false death statement, which has been blurred by Meta for false information.

Following her scathing allegation, Lil Tay posted a photo of what is seemingly her hand next to an American passport.

Soon after the IG post went viral, Hope spoke to TMZ, labelling Lil Tay’s allegations as “100 per cent false”.

“The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous [sic] accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit,” Hope told the publication.

“Everything stated is 100 per cent false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account.”

TMZ also noted it’s still unknown who hacked Lil Tay’s account, however, it claimed the star’s parents have been “embroiled in a nasty custody battle for years now”.

In case you’re not familiar with what happened with Lil Tay, on August 10, the star’s Instagram account made a statement announcing her and her brother’s death.

When news first broke, Hope — who’s both her father and manager — did not confirm nor deny the sibling’s death, as per Insider.

A day after the post was made, Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that she and her brother were alive and well.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” the star told the publication.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope.”

Soon after it was confirmed that Tay’s IG post was a hoax, a spokesperson for Meta told TMZ her account was indeed compromised by a hacker. Days later, US Bachelorette star Josh Seiter was also hit with an alleged IG death hoax.

Lil Tay or anyone currently linked to the young rapper has yet to respond to Hope’s statement or follow up on the allegations that were made on Instagram.

