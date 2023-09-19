Cara Delevingne Says She’s ‘Furious’ After A Hacker Logged Into Her X Account & Scammed Fans

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne has put X, formerly known as Twitter, on blast after a hacker allegedly scammed a bunch of her followers through her account.

On Tuesday, the Paper Towns actress jumped on her X account, which boasts more than nine million followers, to explain that she’d been hacked in the last week. She also warned fans about scam ads that have appeared on her account.

“I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account,” Delevingne began.

“If you ever see anything about Mac Books or trying to sell anything from this Twitter, it is NOT REAL!!! Sorry guys! I sincerely apologize.”

The supermodel went on to rant about the lengthy process it took to get her account back and that she was going to delete her X account to make sure hackers couldn’t use her identity again.

“So many people got scammed and I am furious. I am going to delete my account so this never happens again,” Delevingne wrote.

“Still on Instagram, Threads and TikTok. Again, I am so sorry for this.”

Ever since the celeb said she’d be leaving the social media platform, many of her fans begged for her to stay as she rarely posts.

One person went as far as to tag Elon Musk, the bloke who owns Twitter Xer, for a comment as to why it took so long for Delevingne to recoup her account after it was compromised.

(Image source: X / @Caradelevigne)

It seems like a lot of influencers and celebs have been targeted by hackers lately. In much more dark and sinister “scams” — if you want to call it that — earlier this year, former YouTuber Lil Tay and Bachelorette US star Josh Seiter were reportedly targeted by hackers on Instagram who claimed they died.

Both stars — only a couple of weeks apart from each other — had posted an IG statement announcing their deaths. The news was soon debunked after Lil Tay and Seiter came out saying they were alive and well.

And let’s not forget the fucked up major hacking event that happened in 2014 where a bunch of celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst and Kate Upton had their nudes leaked to a bunch of forums like Reddit and 4Chan.

At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bunch of celebs just disappear from social media in order to protect their identity, peace and privacy.

Image source: Getty Images / ABC