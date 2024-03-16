‘Heart Is Broken’: Cara Delevingne Shares Emotional Post After Her $16Mil LA Mansion Burned Down

Actress and model Cara Delevingne has taken to Instagram to thank firefighters and supporters that showed up to salvage her Los Angeles home after it was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday.

The USD $10.7 million (AUD $16 million) home burned down after catching ablaze for a currently unknown reason on the morning of March 15 (LA time). Delevingne was not home at the time due to being overseas for a project, however her house-sitter and two pet cats were.

Thankfully there was no human or animal casualties, though one firefighter was taken to hospital in fair condition, as was one unnamed individual who suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Despite almost a 100 firefighters turning up, the flame took over two hours to put out.

Aftermath of the fire at Delevingne’s home. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Paper Towns actress took to Instagram to express her shock at the seemingly random nature of the devastating event.

“My heart is broken today… I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have,” wrote Delevingne to her 42 million followers on an Instagram Story that featured a picture of her two cats.

After the blaze had been vanquished Cara Delevingne posted a video of her street lined with firetrucks and four ambulances. Later she thanked the firefighters for their efforts on an IG Story too.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help,” the 31-year-old wrote.

Then to quell fears from anyone who thought her cats were harmed, she posted a photo of them safe and sound, announcing: “They are alive! Thank you to the firefighters!”

The fire caused damage to the entirety of the four bedroom and six bathroom home, destroying the attic and causing the roof of the building to collapse.

Delevingne purchased the house in 2019. It was initially built in the 1940s for the founders of the Vons supermarket chain.