Meta Has Released A Statement After Lil Tay’s Instagram Posted A Fake Death Statement

Tay Tian, famously known by her online persona Lil Tay, made headlines across the world after her Instagram account released a statement announcing her death. After 24 hours, the post was proven to be fake after Lil Tay came forward, claiming she was hacked. Meta has now backed up her claim.

According to TMZ, Meta — the company that owns Instagram — has confirmed that Lil Tay was “being truthful” about her account being compromised by a third party.

A spokesperson for the company revealed to the publication that they helped the “World’s Youngest Flexer” retrieve the account after the statement went viral.

The spokesperson didn’t reveal any intimate details like who or why the person hacked the influencer’s IG account and made the post.

On August 10, a written statement was uploaded to Lil Tay’s Instagram account — which boasts more than 3.4 million followers — announcing the passing of both her and her brother.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the statement posted on Lil Tay’s Instagram read.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

After the post was live for a full 24 hours, Lil Tay confirmed that the whole thing was not real via a statement to TMZ, stating the situation had left her brother and her “heartbroken”.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours,” she told the publication.

“All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.’”

It has not been confirmed if any legal action will happen further to the third party who hacked into her account.

But I am very curious as to why they decided to fake Lil Tay and her brother’s death.

For now, we’re just thankful that Lil Tay and her brother are alive and well.