A Legally Blonde TV Series In The Works & Reese Witherspoon Herself Is Executive Producing

In good news for girls’ girls everywhere, iconic 2000s flick Legally Blonde is gracing us with a comeback in the form of a TV series — and the project is backed by Elle Woods herself.

If you feel some trepidations about yet another reboot of a popular franchise, you’re not alone — I can’t say my initial response was one of deep enthusiasm. If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it, right? Aren’t we also still waiting on Legally Blonde 3?

However, it’s been reported that Reese Witherspoon will be involved in the new TV series, which is in development with Amazon MGM Studios. As Elle Woods would say, “Why let someone else do for you what you can do for yourself?” And it looks like Witherspoon is taking that seriously.

READ MORE The Legally Blonde Writer Has Called Bullshit On That Alternate Ending That’s Going Viral

So, hey, perhaps this will be everything we want it to be and more: they have the equipment, they just need to read the manual.

“What, like it’s hard?” ICONIC. Image: 20th Century Studios.

Here’s everything we know about the Legally Blonde TV series below.

What is the Legally Blonde TV show about?

The plot of the Legally Blonde TV series is being kept tightly under wraps, but Deadline did report it as a “spinoff”. So, perhaps it’s not a direct continuation of the first two movies?

Gossip Girl and The OC producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are writing the show, so expect some twists. (And if that’s making you nostalgic, The OC is streaming for free on 9Now right now. You’re welcome.)

Legally Blonde movie franchise producer Marc Platt is also involved, which makes me cautiously optimistic that it’ll still have the same flair as the movies. Well, at least the first two.

READ MORE The Gossip Girl Creator Sent Out A Spicy Blast Revealing The Reboot Has Been Canned By HBO Max

The third Legally Blonde movie was a spinoff called Legally Blondes and went straight to DVD. It was about Elle’s two nieces who have to attend a fancy private school and end up having their own courtroom dramas. The premise is actually very similar to Wild Child… and was the result of a failed TV pilot.

As a Legally Blonde stan, this spinoff was… not it. Image: 20th Century Home Entertainment.

What’s noteworthy here is that it was produced by Reese Witherspoon. So there’s probably room for speculation that this new spinoff might go down a similar path in terms of its relationship to the original movies?

However, we don’t know for sure. Personally, I’d love to watch a show about Elle Woods, now in her 30s and partner of a law firm. You know, like a yassified version of Suits.

Is Reese Witherspoon going to be in it?

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly behind the spinoff TV series with her Hello Sunshine company. However, there’s no word as to if she is only producing, or if she will be acting in the show herself.

My guess is that she will be — is it really Legally Blonde without the woman who started it all?

I can practically hear the words “Ammonium thioglycolate”. Image: 20th Century Studios.

Has the cast for the Legally Blonde TV show been revealed?

There’s no details on the cast for the Legally Blonde TV series yet, but fingers crossed we get Jennifer Coolidge. Watch this space!

Is there a trailer?

As the show is still in the scripting stage, there’s no trailer yet.

More information on the TV show will surely trickle through as a pilot is developed, but for now we’ll just have to patiently wait.