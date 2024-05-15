Reese Witherspoon Dropped A Legally Blonde Prequel Teaser & The Internet Is Bending & Snapping

Actress and icon Reese Witherspoon has announced a Legally Blonde prequel series will be coming very soon and it’s set the internet abuzz with delight. Finally some news I can bend and snap to.

Hopping on TikTok and Instagram Reels, Witherspoon got back into the classic Legally Blonde fit to celebrate the announcement.

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl,” Witherspoon captioned her video.

“And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on Amazon Prime video. I’M SO EXCITED.”

The prequel high-school drama will simple be titled Elle, and its lead actress remains a mystery.

Witherspoon will be the executive producer of the series thanks to her Hello Sunshine media company, and she’ll be accompanied by Laura Kittrell (Insecure), who will write and co-executive produce the show. Sounds like some hot content is coming our way.

“Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do,” Witherspoon said in a press release on the show.

“What could be better than that? I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams… for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!”

Almost immediately, the comment section of Witherspoon’s video went wild.

“Icon,” wrote Paris Hilton.

“Elle Woods was the reason I wanted to be a lawyer growing up my whole life. I’m not one now, but still!” wrote another commenter.

I desperately need this energy back in my life.

Other comments campaigned HARD for Witherspoon to get her daughter, Ava Phillippe, to play a young Elle. Mostly because she looks a LOT like her mother.

“If Ava Phillippe doesn’t play young Elle, I’m rioting!” wrote one commenter on TikTok.

Reese Witherspoon and her kids on Mother’s Day (Source: Instagram @reesewitherspoon).

Well, all this news makes me want a hot dog real bad. Let’s pray the prequel is full of original jokes and isn’t just a parade of references to the classic film that will probably grow old real quick. We all need more pink in our lives, but like, quality pink.

When will Elle be released?

There is no release date just yet, but we’ll keep you updated.