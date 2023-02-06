Cop These Deeply Awkward Snaps Of Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon Promoting Their New Rom-Com

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are currently promoting their new rom-com Your Place or Mine and as a special treat, they’ve decided to gift the world with the most deeply awkward press photos in existence.

We thank them both for their service.

Now, before anyone tells me I’m being dramatic: look at them here, at Madame Tussauds a photocall for Your Place or Mine.

Why do they both look like coworkers who are entwined in a passionate, horny love affair but need to keep it on the down-low lest they get fired? So to compensate they make a conscious effort to look as uncomfortable as possible in public?

Also, why is Ashton Kutcher giving Tony Abbott? Does he look like he’s holding in a fart because he’s yearning, nay gagging, to devour the onion he’s hiding behind his back? We’ll simply never know.

Why are Reese Witherspoon’s arms crossed? What is that body language? Why is she giving the smile I whip out at family gatherings when my Italian relatives say something insanely problematic? I DON’T GET IT.

Now we have the cheerful co-stars at Nan’s funeral the world premiere of Your Place or Mine.

Do they want to be there? Because if Witherspoon and Kutcher weren’t promoting a movie they’d only just recently filmed together I’d genuinely believe that this was the first time they’d ever met.

Side note: is Miss Reese’s aqua frock signalling the return of the peplum? Because that’s surely more sinister than the lack of chemistry she has with her co-star.

Anyway, the internet is going bananas over the photos, which are the visual equivalent of “go girl, give us nothing”.

I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos pic.twitter.com/B8p5RQvEtP — Mike (@michaelcollado) February 3, 2023

actors playing romantic leads always need to go to the oscar isaac and jessica chastain’s school of promotion cause…what is this pic.twitter.com/wg4IN8FY6v — ً (@wrathsemilia) February 4, 2023

Julianna Margulies and this goat have more chemistry than Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher pic.twitter.com/bzYUSTEzBE — JR (@gayyjules) February 5, 2023

ashton kutcher and reese witherspoon pic.twitter.com/K4VXSvIkam — abbotts emmy holder (@princehvnry) February 5, 2023

Before anyone is like, “Are you expecting them to go buck naked and start fucking and sucking each other on the red carpet? Do you want cheating allegations?” you can all calm your farms. All I’m saying is it would be nice to see, like, a crumb of allure. A friendly arm around Reese Witherspoon’s shoulder. Facial expressions which don’t scream “I’m waiting on the Metamucil to kick in”. Is that too much to ask?

I mean — both Kutcher and Witherspoon told The Hollywood Reporter how hard they worked on perfecting their onscreen chemistry, with the latter saying they “talked every day for the month leading up to it”. I don’t doubt for a second that they’ll be cutie patooties in Your Place or Mine, but the press shots are … intriguing to say the least.

Deuxmoi shared some tea from one of her informants on Monday which makes the whole lack of chemistry situation even spicier.

“This B-list actor is making headlines right now for not exactly seeming thrilled to be promoting a project with his A-list co-star, but past colleagues know this is nothing new,” the submission read.

“Years ago, when he was promoting a different romantic comedy, he was so rude, sarcastic and obnoxious during interviews alongside his all-American sweetheart co-star that she actually apologised for his behaviour on his behalf.

“Didn’t garner too much respect from the press outlets who were forced to scrap entire portions of their interviews together because he was openly yawning during it.”

I’m not saying that’s about Ashton Kutcher but I’m not not saying it’s about the bloke.

The jury is out as to which romantic comedy the informant was referring to but if they were talking about Kutcher then according to my investigations (aka Wikipedia), he’s starred in New Year’s Eve (2011), No Strings Attached (2011), Killers (2010), Valentine’s Day (2010) and What Happens in Vegas (2008) in the last 15 years.

I’ll be pondering the above until Your Place or Mine drops on Netflix on February 10.