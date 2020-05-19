The long-awaited Legally Blonde 3 is finally happening… what, like it’s hard?

But here’s the kicker: comedy queen Mindy Kaling and Parks & Rec writer Dan Goor will join forces to pen the script to the third instalment of the comedy flick, Deadline reports.

Kaling took to the ‘gram to express her excitement over the new project, writing: “Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction! So excited to be reunited with my friends @reesewitherspoon @laurenneu and Dan Goor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”

Reese Witherspoon, who will reprise her role as pink-loving attorney Elle Woods, also posted about the announcement:

“Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!”

Legally Blonde 3 was first announced almost two years back, with different writers on board at the time.

Both Legally Blonde pics amassed close to $267M at the WW box office. The first title was a cash cow for MGM made for a reported $18M and earning $141.7M. The movies spawned a 2007 Broadway musical which received seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk nominations.