Kourtney K Says She Still Thinks About That 2016 Dumpster Fire Interview With The Today Show

There I was, watching the new episode of The Kardashians Season Three, minding my own business, soaking in the Kar-Jenner tea, when there I saw it, one of the most iconic moments in television history. I am, of course, referring to that time Kourtney Kardashian pretended there was a glitch to get out of talking to Australia’s TODAY Extra.

In the new ep of the fam’s Disney+ reality show, Kourtney discussed her incoming promo for her gummy range Lemme and she explained that she’s low-key traumatised from when interviews have gone wrong for her in the past.

Of all the interviews she’s done since becoming a household name, it’s hysterical that her chat with local yokels Sonia Kruger and David Campbell stood out out as her WORST EVER. But to be fair, it was pretty fkn bad.

“What was that [incident]? You were with me?” she asked her friend and business partner Simon Huck, trying to remember which show she was on.

“When you had to do a walkout? Where were we?” Simon responded.

“I was in a white suit…” Kourtney added.

“With the Australia satellite media tour! When you just stopped responding,” he remembered with a laugh.

“That was one of the most iconic pieces of television of all time,” someone from her beauty team interjected.

The scene then flashes to Kourto ignoring the Aussie Today Show hosts on that fateful day in 2016.

Relive the magic below:

It’s fairly obvious what happened there.

Kourtney was being asked about lil sis Kim‘s Paris robbery and someone from her team (probs momager Kris Jenner) woulda been standing behind the camera gesturing to her to avoid answering the question. I’m picturing a finger-across-the-throat sort of gesture.

You’d think Kourtney woulda had enough media training to know how to bow out of the topic gracefully (her mother is the most powerful PR maven of all time, for Christ’s sake), but sadly the best she could come up with was to fake a technical issue.

And by sadly, I mean ICONICALLY.

God I love this family. And I love that us Aussies will always be in the back of Kourtney’s mind, no matter the circumstance.

The Kardashians Season Three is now streaming on Disney+ if ya wanna catch the glorious ep and see what else the fam’s been up to.