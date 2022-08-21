One of the masterminds behind the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris has made fucked comments about the star in a new interview.

Yunis Abbas, who spent nearly two years in prison for the USD$10 million heist, told VICE News that “since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care.”

“They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it,” he said of Kardashian.

“For some people, it’s provocative.”

He said the gang used the Internet to find Kardashian and rob her after spying her jewels on social media.

Abbas said he stayed downstairs in the hotel to keep guard while his co-conspirators tied up the reality star in the hotel bathtub.

“Madame Kardashian’s secretary called for help. But she called 911 in the United States, which scared us, which made them lose a lot of time. And when we got out, there was a bunch of police outside who didn’t know anything about the robbery,” he said.

He went on to acknowledge that the star was left traumatised by the robbery.

“You don’t come out of it unscathed,” Abbas said, adding, “Of course she must have been traumatised.”

The thieves robbed Kardashian of $10 million dollars’ worth of jewellery, including the $4 million, 20-carat engagement ring given to her by Kanye West.