Drop what you’re doing, tout suite, and come check out the tizzy new Kath & Kim house that has been built on Lagoon Court, Fountain Lakes in place of the old pad our fave foxymorons once inhabited.

As you’ll remember, the home was torn down in 2022, much to the shock and devastation of fans who had been stopping by the house for years to pay homage to the iconic series.

Here’s what happened to the noice, different, unewsual house that we all grew up in.

The Kath & Kim house

Where is the Kath & Kim house located?

On the series, it’s located at 4 Lagoon Court, Fountain Lakes. But IRL, it’s actually at 4 Lagoon Place, Patterson Lakes.

ABC rented the home from 2002 to 2007 for the duration of filming on the beloved Aussie series.

It later sold in 2016 for $1,485,000, then again in 2019 for $1.48 million.

The OG house in all its glory. (Credit: Netflix / Kath & Kim)

Ah, the mems. (Credit: Netflix / Kath & Kim)

What does it look like now?

The property has been given a bit of a birthday and there’s now a super tizzy new pad where the Day-Knights once resided.

Have a peek at the pics below via New Idea:

Hello, revolting!

Nah jks… what I meant to say was: tickets!

You’ll find that it’s much more Prue and Trude than Kath and Kim these days…

What happened to the Kath & Kim house?

I’ll never forget the abject shock horror that emanated through Kath & Kim fan pages when folks found out that the home was being torn down.

It was particularly devastating because it came amid rumours that we were finally copping the long-awaited Kath & Kim reunion we’d been waiting for.

Kath & Kim reunion rumours started circulating when crew members were seen visiting the home.

“It was unimaginable neighbours could keep TV’s biggest secret under wraps much longer,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

The green-screened Kath & Kim house in the reunion. (Credit: Kath & Kim)

The sneaky insider revealed that the reboot was already in pre-production and was expected to air soon.

Not long after, TV Tonight reported that demo workers were hard at work tearing the place down.

It was later announced that the reunion was happening, but they’d been filming scenes using a green screen in the studio, hence why crew previously checked out the house to have one last peek so they could recreate it for the ill-fated reunion.

But we don’t talk about that…