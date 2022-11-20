Well poiples, we’ve had a butchers at part one of Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life and it appears that fans thought it was good but didn’t agree.

It also looks like there are loads of nongs out there who didn’t read their ‘istory books and thought we were being treated to a foxy new episode. I say poof to you fake fans ‘cos if you’d bothered to read our yarns about the reunion, you’d have seen that the cast only shot 10 minutes of new footage for the show, and the rest would be up to pussy’s bow with bloopers, interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Absolute fewls, the lot of you!

While some of you were drowning your sorrows in a Billabong, other fans were riding high with the hog and loving themselves sick watching the reunion. On that note, let’s have a butchers at what the poiple of Twitter thought, shall we? I’ll wait for you to put the wheat bag in the microwave and fetch the boomerang pillow.

Now, first things first: we’ve got to talk about that green screen. ICYMI, the très iconique home where Kath & Kim was filmed was demolished in May. I can only imagine how upsetting it would’ve been to say “sayonara, sweetheart” to those green tiles, not to mention the good room.

Obviously, this means the new footage for Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life had to be shot in front of a green screen. Unfortunately, the internet didn’t think the tech geniuses at Computa City nailed the background. We needed Bret Dean Craig (Peter Rowsthorn) on the blower, toot sweet.

Green screen aside, the new footage revealed that hornbags Kath Day-Knight (Jane Turner) and Kel Knight (Glenn Robbins) were selling their Lagoona Court digs.

Kath and her daughter Kim Craig (Gina Riley) were having one last wine time in the backyard, where they discussed the latter’s latest foray in catfishing, which they thought was noice, different and unewsual. Obviously, Sharon Strzelecki (Magda Szubanski) was the one being catfished. She’s always been very unlucky in love and internet scams has poor Sharon.

Kath also chewed Kim’s ear off about Harry Styles, who she said was in Maroon 5 for God’s sake. It all sent Twitter into a tizzy.

One of the highlights of Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life was the never-before-seen footage of some of the famous C-list and D-list celebrities who starred in the show, such as Eric Bana and Kylie Minogue.

But seeing the late Shane Warne truly knocked me and Twitter for six. What a deadset legend.

Although seeing Warnie really threw us, poiple were creaming their jeans when they saw a certain Julia Gillard being interviewed. Thank God it wasn’t that bloody John Howard.

It was quite funny ha-ha when Julia said she wouldn’t have Prue and Trude in her cabinet ‘cos they’d be in the opposition. Snaps for Julz and her great sense of ‘yumour!

Twitter was also ecstatic to see that boob Marion (Marg Downey) onscreen. I wonder if her charges are still pending due to her hands on approach?

But dare I say it, the true boobs were all the nongs on Twitter complaining about the format of the show. You were all like a bear with a sore head, much like Kimmy after she tripped and hurt her nose when she tried taking up running in Cathy Freeman‘s suit.

Give it a bone, ploise!

Thank God some of youse read your ‘istory books. You’re not just pretty faces!

I don’t get what all the bickering was about, considering we got to have a butchers at the ‘yuge back catalogue of hilarious moments from Kath & Kim, as well as appearances at award ceremonies, interviews and more.

We even saw the foxy ladies themselves performing “Lady Bump” at the Logies in 2004, which was a flashback that Twitter (and moiye) loved.

The final instalment of Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life will air on Monday (tomorrow!) on Channel 7 at 7pm. You can also stream it on 7plus — fingers and toes the website doesn’t crap out, like it did briefly on Sunday.

