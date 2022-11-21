The Kath & Kim reunion special aired last night and this latest saga is really throwing moi.

As we previously warned yas, the reunion spesh featured only a smidgen of new footage but mostly clips from the OG episodes.

Despite fans’ fury, we still got to see what our favourite foxymorons have been up to since last we met.

Here’s everything that happened in part one of the Kath & Kim reunion special…

The core gang returned for the spesh including Kath (Jane Turner), Kim (Gina Riley), Sharon (Magda Szubanski), Kel (Glen Robbins) and Brett (Peter Rowsthorn).

The characters hang out in the backyard for the entirety of the episode to mirror the final scenes in the OG eps where Kath and Kim would shoot the shit on their inherently Aussie patio furniture as the credits rolled.

You can look at it as an homage or you can call it like it is: they knocked the IRL house down just before filming was set to begin so they were forced to CGI the backyard (and they didn’t do a very good job of it).

If Kath & Kim can green screen a demolished house then #Neighbours can green screen Pin Oak Court! pic.twitter.com/HLyfwInNBT — Drew (@drewinbriz) November 20, 2022

The episode begins with a series of clips, then we see Kath packing up the house in preparation for a big move.

Kath has dedicated her life to being an artiste and she’s moving to a warehouse to pursue her dream with Kel as her muse (or as she puts it, her “moose”).

The move has left Kim homeless and she’s absolutely gropeable.

Throughout the episode we see Kim furiously typing away on her phone and it’s later revealed that she’s been catfishing Sharon and convincing her to send over the dollarydoos she earns from triple shifts at the repat.

So that’s how Kim and Brett have become “stanky rich”, as revealed in the trailer. She’s been catfishing Sharon.

Speaking of which, Sharon is now the captain of her netball team The Sapphires and she’s started getting a septic rash from wearing a mask.

Oh, and Marion (Marg Downey) is giving Kim and Brett marriage counselling.

That’s it. That’s literally it. That’s all we got in the hour-long special, because it was mostly throwback scenes, bloopers and random experts weighing in.

What the hell kind of expert does one call upon for Kath & Kim, you ask?

Well there’s Kylie Minogue sharing her mems of playing future Epponnee Rae which was just *chef’s kiss*.

But outside that, it’s a random slew of people including a professor, ex-PM Julia Gillard and *checks notes* Carson Kressley.

Not gonna lie, I did enjoy hearing the characters name-drop a bunch of present day people, topics and phrases like “spill the tea”, Marie Kondo, Harry Styles and gaslighting.

Part Two of the Kath & Kim reunion special airs tonight at 7:30pm on 7 and let’s hope it satisfies fans more than last night’s ep.