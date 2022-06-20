There’s A Foxy Rumour That The Kath & Kim Cast May Return To Their Lawn Chairs For A Reunion

Look at moiye, ploise! I’ve got one word to say to you: we may or may not know what the rumoured Kath & Kim revival involves!

Reboot rumours recently kicked off when crew members reportedly visited the famous Lagoon Court home to suss it out.

“It was unimaginable neighbours could keep TV’s biggest secret under wraps much longer,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

The source added that the revival was already in pre-production and was expected to air on an undisclosed streaming service with an announcement due soon.

These rumours were ripped to smithereens when the house was reportedly demolished shortly after the report was published.

But between you, me and the credenza in the good room, I have a theory that they may have been taking some measurements and piccies of the house before it got knocked down so they could recreate it later.

I can feel it in me waters!

But, look, yes, no, oi feel that the reboot might be moot, but our foxymorons may still return to our screens in some other capacity.

Over the weekend The Herald published a report claiming a Kath & Kim reunion is currently in discussions.

Not a reboot or revival, a REUNION. Noiiiiiiiice!

Nothing’s confirmed as of yet, but the idea would involve the cast returning for a Friends/Harry Potter-style reunion where they discuss the hit series.

As a diehard fan from way back, I bloody love the idea of seeing the cast return to their lawn chairs to bang their heads together with behind-the-scenes yarns.

The article stipulated that it’s “not to say it has moved past the point of a bright idea at this stage,” so don’t totally get your hopes up just yet.

I just wanted to write this for manifestation purposes. The more we talk about it, the more likely it is to come to fruition! I learned that in Wicca recently (it was my coven’s turn to bring a plate).

Meanwhile Magda Szubanski (AKA Sharon Strzelecki) attended the 2022 Logies recently and she looked 100 bucks!

She didn’t mention the revival rumours, from what I can see, but we love seeing our queen out there and thriving.