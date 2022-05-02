Devastating news, peoples: the iconic Kath & Kim house is reportedly being demolished and which FEWL signed off on this? Haven’t they read their ‘istory books?

TV Tonight reported that demo workers from Dig Dig Demoliton have gotten to work at 4 Lagoon Place, Patterson Lakes, South East of Melbourne.

The publication revealed that the noice, different, unewsual residence is set to be fully demolished within the next two weeks.

If you think you can bear to see the slow demise of the Day-Knight home, have a peek at the piccies here.

ABC rented the home from 2002 to 2007 for the duration of filming on the beloved Aussie comedy.

It later sold in 2016 for $1,485,000.

Interestingly, the demolition coincides with a red hot rumour doing the ’rounds about the return of Kath & Kim.

According to Woman’s Day, crew members recently visited the home to suss it out ahead of an upcoming revival series.

“It was unimaginable neighbours could keep TV’s biggest secret under wraps much longer,” an insider told the mag.

The source added that the revival is already in pre-production and is expected to air on an undisclosed streaming service. Apparently an announcement is imminent.

Although do bear in mind that this is a gossipy source for a gossipy mag. So take it with a large grain of salt, ploise.

The fact that the home is legit being blown to bits speaks volumes, if you ask me.

But then again, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the foxy series and die-hard fans have been holding onto hope that some kind of revival or reunion will transpire.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and soiee…

To quote Kath: next!