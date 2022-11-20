Channel Seven’s streaming service was having myriad personal issues right before Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life went to air and fans were not happy, Jan. We don’t all have a ‘yuge plasma with PiP action in the good room, after all!

The Kath & Kim nuts on the PEDESTRIAN.TV team first noticed an issue when they hopped onto 7Plus to get ready for the reunion. The footy franks were on and the Tia Maria had been cracked open, but all hell broke loose when the streaming site decided to blow it out its arse.

7Plus logged noted fan Matty Galea out of his account and wouldn’t let him proceed when he tried to reset his password.

Meanwhile when I tried to verify my foxy new 7Plus account via email link, I was sent to a “503 Service Temporarily Unavailable” page.

We were feeling just like Kim when Sharon buggered up her internet chat room account. Where’s Computa City tech whiz Brett when you need him?

Fans on Da Kath & Kim appreciation society (a Facebook group devoted to all things Kath & Kim, if you haven’t read your ‘istory books) also reported issues.

“Anyone else having trouble signing into the Channel 7 website? I keep getting error messages. I think we’re crashing their systems, peoples!” one fan posted.

Other poiple sayed they were also having problems.

“I just downloaded the app on my phone and ran into issues ,” one person replied.

“I wrote to them and said I need to get in by 7pm to watch the Kath & Kim special, so it’d be great to get it sorted toot sweet,” another fan said. They’re not Robinson Crusoe there.

“Yep, same. I can’t log in at all, I’ve tried on Chrome and Firefox,” said a third. They’ve really put their thinking cap on and have gotten their A to G flowing, which we love to see.

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to Channel Seven to find out what was going on, and a spokeswoman told us they had asked their tech team for an update.

We were praying to little baby Cheesus that the problem would be sorted out toot sweet and, thankfully, it was. Hello, Christmas!

To the IT geniuses at Channel Seven, you’re not just a bunch of pretty faces.