Britney Spears really predicted the future when she sang circus because that is exactly her life right now: an ex of hers from nearly two decades ago has crashed her wedding with Sam Asghari and live streamed it. And now the cops are on him.

Jason Alexander was briefly married to Britney in 2004 for just 55 hours after a wild weekend out in Las Vegas.

It seems he felt this brief relationship from 18 years ago was enough to justify trespassing onto her property today and breaking into her house.

Alexander livestreamed the break in, and could be heard saying he is “Britney’s first husband” when arguing with security.

“I’m here to crash the wedding,” he said in the livestream.

“Because nobody is here except Sam. Where the fuck’s the family?”

Fans online claim Alexander is involved in conspiracies about Britney, which argue she is trapped in a sham relationship. They think he believed he was “saving” her. Men stop inserting yourselves into women’s lives and creating false realities just to stay there challenge!

BAnon smear campaign incoming. Jason A is TCON. There's a REASON he doesn't have an RO. He's part of the manipulation 🤬 pic.twitter.com/DRSOid0TKV — Ocean Seeking Brit (@TSBrit114) June 9, 2022

In another snippet of the livestream, Alexander can be seen arguing with security while running through Britney’s house.

“Don’t put your hands on me – where’s Britney?” he demanded.

The stream was filled with concerned comments from fans calling for cops and telling him to leave. Despite this, he made it to Britney’s wedding tent and bragged about getting an inside “scoop”.

Fans alerted Britney’s assistant of the break-in on Instagram about it and shortly after, his livestream was cut short when he was tackled by security.

Police attended the scene and arrested Alexander for trespassing.

He’s now being held at Ventura County Jail. Former federal prosecutor and Trial Attorney Matthew Rosengard said Jason Alexander will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Ventura County Sheriff's Dept confirms to ABC News that Britney Spears ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested today for an out of state warrant after deputies were called for him trespassing at Spears wedding/home. He has been transported to Ventura County Jail for the warrant. — Alex Stone (@astoneabcnews) June 9, 2022

Exclusive: "Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. … I look forward to working with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," attorney Mathew Rosengart tells me. Full story coming. — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) June 9, 2022

Will Britney ever know peace?

Britney and Sam Asghari have been together for five years. In her bombshell revelations of conservatorship abuse, Britney revealed her guardians had refused to let her have a baby with him.

After the conservatorship was abolished, Britney became pregnant but she tragically suffered a miscarriage.

The couple’s wedding is supposed to be later today and honestly, this woman deserves to at least have *this* go ahead without issue.

They plan to have an intimate ceremony of around 100 people — just family and friends, according to TMZ.

Britney’s parents and sister Jamie Lynn, who she’s been beefing with on main for ages now, were not invited.