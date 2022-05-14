In extremely tragic news, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have announced the loss of their baby through a miscarriage. The couple both posted to their Instagram accounts early Sunday morning to share the news with their followers.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the 40-year-old singer and 28-year-old American-Iranian actor wrote.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.

“We are grateful for all of your support.

“We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Britney and Asghari, who got engaged in September of 2021 announced the pregnancy in April via Instagram.

News of the pregnancy gave the pop star and her fans a huge reason to celebrate after her conservatorship was finally ended by a US court in November 2021. By the time the conservatorship was over, Britney had endured it for 13 years.

Following the miscarriage, fans have been quick to offer words of support to the singer.

Britney shares two children, 16-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 15-year-old Jayden James Federline with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

