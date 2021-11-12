Finally, Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship. How’s that for feeling stronger than yesterday?

After 13 years of a legal conservatorship to her father, the Pop Princess has been set free, a California court has decided.

Hang on, lemme just hear that baby one more time. Our girl is free, babyyy.

“The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Brenda Penny said in court via Variety.

Side note: thanks Brenda, love your work xoxo.

According to the outlet, the hearing on November 12 was “brief” and all parties agreed to terminate Spears’ conservatorship.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart made her case by reading out his client’s testimony that she originally delivered in June. Then, he reminded the court that “The record is clear. The time has come today.”

“What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney,” Rosengart told reporters after the conservatorship was nuked.

The ‘Lucky’ singer did not attend the court hearing but was seen wearing a Free Britney tee and dancing to her track ‘Work Bitch’ in a reel by her fiancé Sam Asghari shared moments after the Good News broke. God I love this for her.

BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS WEARING A #FREEBRITNEY SHIRT. I’M NOT CRYING YOU’RE CRYING pic.twitter.com/Om4Rl9biNe — Babs Gray (@BabsGray) November 12, 2021

Britney and Sam wear matching #FreeBritney shirts ahead of the major termination rally this afternoon pic.twitter.com/EX45NWtbAp — Britney Stan ???? (@BritneyTheStan) November 12, 2021

Then, adorably, Spears shared a video of fans taking to the streets to celebrate, popping confetti and celebrating her new freedom.

“Good God, I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” she wrote.

“I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day. Best day ever… praise the Lord… can I get an Amen?”

Confetti cannons going off as Britney supporters say she’s freed from her conservatorship #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/pLinP50KAf — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 12, 2021

Asghari also shared a simple IG tile of the word “FREEDOM”, reminding fans that “history was made today.”

“Britney is free,” he wrote in the caption.

Its times like this I think fondly of a verse from ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet A Woman’: “There is no need to protect me. It’s time that I learn to face up to this on my own. I’ve seen so much more than you know now so don’t tell me to shut my eyes.

“But if you look at me closely, you will see it in my eyes. This girl will always find her way.”

