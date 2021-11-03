The whole Britney Spears conservatorship mess has just gotten even muckier with a now-deleted Insta post from Brit where she claimed her mother was the one who put the idea of a conservatorship into her dad’s head in the first place, some 13 years ago. Hang onto your hats and strap yourselves in, mates, this one’s a doozy.

In a now-deleted Instagram post – that Page Six and half the internet screengrabbed for posterity – Britney alleged that her mum Lynn Spears isn’t as innocent as first thought. In fact, Britney claimed that her mum was the one who cooked up the idea of putting Britney in a conservatorship in the first place, and said she planned to call Lynn and Spears family spokesperson Lou Taylor out for “secretly ruining” her life.

BRITNEY SPEARS JUST CHANGED HER CAPTION TWO MINUTES AGO TO CALL OUT HER MOM AND SAY SHE STARTED THE CONSERVATORSHIP AND DIRECTLY CALL OUT LOU TAYLOR HOLY FUCK pic.twitter.com/Z7HtHeyYRM — Brody (@britmebaby) November 2, 2021

“Psss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is is (sic) that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!” Britney wrote in the now-deleted post.

“I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go fuck yourself.”

Britney went on to allege that Lynn knows “exactly what you did” in regards to her conservatorship, and that her father Jamie Spears is “not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship”.

Holy shit, the SPICE in this. My god.

This massive evisceration of her mum comes around a month after Jamie was suspended as the co-conservator of her finances and estate, effective immediately, after a court determined she had the capacity to deal with her own business matters after she had elected Mathew Rosengart as her lawyer.

Jamie has since demanded the conservatorship be ended once and for all, but Britney’s lawyers are determined to have the whole book thrown at him in court for the way he conducted the conservatorship over the last 13 years.