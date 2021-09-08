Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears has filed a petition to terminate Britney’s conservatorship that has had full control over her life and finances for the last 13 years.

As reported by TMZ, Jamie filed the petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, saying that her ability to choose her own lawyer has shown to him that there’s no longer a legal need for her to be in a conservatorship anymore.

“This Court has recognised that Ms. Spears has both the capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice, on her own, without the assistance of the Conservator or the Court,” the documents read.

“If Ms. Spears has the capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity to handle other contractual and business matters.”

Jamie also finally recognised that many things have changed over the 13 years of Britney’s conservatorship, accepting that “grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

His filings went on to say that if Britney wants to terminate the conservatorship and “believes that she can handle her own life”, then he thinks she should get that chance.

Jamie also noted that Britney has “recently demonstrated a level of independence that calls into question whether a conservator of the person is required”, and requested that Britney’s personal affairs conservator Jodi Montgomery be let go. This call is backed by Jamie noting that Britney’s keen to control her personal therapy sessions, and has started driving herself around again.

Well, this is a hell of a backflip.

The sudden request for Britney’s long-standing conservatorship to be dissolved comes just weeks after he said he would be willing to step down as his daughter’s conservator, but only when the “time is right” and matters pending before the courts had reached a resolution.

His court petition also comes after the conservatorship’s next court hearing date was set for September 29, where Jamie was meant to actually step down as the conservator of Britney’s estate.

My god we might actually be about to see Britney Spears be freed of her conservatorship if the courts approve Jamie’s petition.