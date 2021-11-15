As we all know, pop princess Britney Spears is finally free from her restrictive and abusive conservatorship, and now she’s apparently out for blood. As she should be, to be honest. Get that revenge girl.

On November 12, Judge Brenda Penny ruled to completely terminate Britney’s conservatorship, which has been in place for 13 years now.

Fkn finally, Britney Spears is free to do as she pleases, which feels so wild to be typing, but thank gay God that we’re here.

“The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Penny said in court via Variety.

According to the outlet, the Nov 12 hearing was “brief” and all parties agreed to terminate Brit’s conservatorship.

Love that effectiveness.

Now, members of Britney’s legal team who helped get her out of this mess in the first place have made it exceptionally clear that the ‘Break the Ice’ singer will be breaking more than frozen water, and is “ready for vengeance.”

We love a quote that holds nothing back.

“She has been emotional all week and was crying last night both happy tears and tears of joy. I think she doesn’t fully believe it’s coming to an end yet after so many years of pushing and fighting,” a member of Britney’s legal team said, per The Sun.

“She spent years afraid of her father but she’s not afraid anymore. She’s confident and ready for vengeance and with her new team around her, that’s exactly what she is going to get,” they said.

“This is only the beginning of justice for her and only the beginning of investigations into anyone who has wronged her over the years.”

Ready for Britney’s Kill Bill era. It’s been a long time coming.

After the Nov 12 court proceedings, Britney Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart gave a press conference confirming for the first time what we’ve all wanted to hear: that Britney’s fate now rests in her own hands.

“What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney,” he said.

“Britney, as of today, is a free woman, and she’s an independent woman.”

"What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney," says Britney Spears' lawyer Matthew Rosengart.

Incredibly keen on seeing Britney and her lawyers eviscerate everyone who has ever done her wrong (in a legal sense, of course).