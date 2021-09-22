The first trailer for the Britney Spears documentary by Netflix, titled Britney vs. Spears, has just landed and it is chilling. CHILLING.

In the trailer, the singer’s voice can be heard from an audio recording from her June 23 testimony at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse, where she addressed the court for the first time publicly and said, “I just want my life back.”

“I’ve worked my whole life,” Spears’ voiceover is heard saying in the trailer. “I don’t owe these people anything.”

The documentary will center on Britney’s controversial conservatorship, delving into the legalities of the situation and the alleged corruption of her father’s involvement.

The doco’s title, Britney vs. Spears, is obviously a nod to Britney’s battle against her father, Jamie Spears, who she has accused of “conservatorship abuse.” She has also asked a judge to “press charges” against him.

“What was going on inside the conservatorship? And why was she still in one if she was okay?” the trailer says.

“There was financial incentives for Jamie, for the lawyers,” a voiceover is heard saying in the trailer. “Britney made other people a lot of money.”

The trailer includes a bunch of voiceovers, some from unknown sources and some from known sources, including Britney’s ex, paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, and a legal expert who appears to be an attorney specialising in conservatorship matters.

There’s also a man who appears to be a medical professional who appears on-camera in the trailer, saying, “I’m not going to acknowledge that I was ever brought in to evaluate Britney Spears.”

The trailer teases the unsealing of a confidential document that was leaked to the filmmakers by someone involved with the conservatorship, which means we’ll likely receive brand new information about the case from the documentary.

The Netflix project, directed by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, has been in the works for over a year.

Britney vs. Spears will hit Netflix on September 28, then on the next day, September 29, it’s Britney’s most significant court date so far.

Peep the trailer for the Britney Spears doco below: