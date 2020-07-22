Following last night’s emotionally-turbulent Bachelor in Paradise episode, we thought that was the most amount of tears, tantrums and horniness we’d ever witness in a 90-minute timespan. Boy, were we wrong. Tonight’s ep was damn rollercoaster, too (predominately due to Jake Ellis calling it quits to chase after ex Megan Marx, but more on that later).

Ready for another lil’ TL;DR version of tonight’s ep?

*inhales*

Well, Jamie got super upset that Timm tried to leave, and, when Jamie went to check up on him, thought that Timm’d already kicked rocks, which made Jamie pack his bags and walk away, too… only for producers to tell him that Timm hadn’t left. Phew. Alisha arrived and went on dates with 3 random men who we’d never seen before, but ended up pashing Glenn. More arrivals came, cricket was played, margaritas were had. Oh and, Jake poo-poo’d some people for coupling up on a friendship basis, only to end up walking out in pursuit of Megan. Fucking wild.

*exhales*

That was… a lot.

Before we dive into Jake and Megan, here’s what ye ol’ Twitter had to say about tonight’s episode…

All of Australia currently watching Jamie cry like a baby over timm ????#BachelorInParadise #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/e9mR2tGudY — AMY ⭐️ (@amyjane_76) July 22, 2020

Who knew the most dramatic breakup on this show would be between these two #bachelorinparadiseau — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) July 22, 2020

All these boys with their drama and the girls are still sleeping on Niranga, SMDH #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/iK3PYeO2Bv — Jerome Doraisamy (@JeromeDoraisamy) July 22, 2020

I assume Alisha is on a date right now with three of these guys #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/KTVNlymbqo — Niccy T (@NicReality) July 22, 2020

3 really good brand new additions to #BachelorInParadise tonight. pic.twitter.com/RJJzZRqFrr — Guzman Wye Gomez (@jwyeNFL) July 22, 2020

That is not three men, that is all the same man. That is a babushka doll of men. #bachelorinparadiseau — Maeve Marsden (@maevemarsden) July 22, 2020

Aaaaaaand now it’s back to the couple of hour. Megan, who’d appeared in the 2016 season of The Bachelor, had started dating Jake when they met on Bachelor In Paradise. They first broke up back in August 2018, with Megan stating that she’d “always treasure” their time together, only to reconcile in November that year.

Sure enough, in March last year, the pair announced another break. Everyone seemed to think that the duo’s relationship was done and dusted… until Jake’s announcement tonight.

Speaking to camera, Jake candidly opened up about his feelings for Megan. “It’s made me realise what I truly had, that I did find my person, and that I am still in love with Megan,” he said. “I’m excited. I’m nervous and I’m hopeful that we can find our way back to each other.”

Meanwhile, the cybersphere has gone into a frenzy, trying to figure out they’re both up to now.

#BachelorInParadise PRAYING FOR JAKE AND MEGAN PLS — *:✧liz✧:* (@MORITZST1EFEL) July 22, 2020

Me off to check Megan and Jake's Instas#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/F1bGxZcuUb — shiesty (@bishcheese) July 22, 2020

As for the status of the pair right now, who knows at this point – neither have released a statement, and Megan’s since gone private on Instagram.

But stay tuned on the Jake and Megan front. There’ll surely be a lot more tea to come.

*Boils kettle*