Three new blokes will join Bachelor in Paradise tonight and I have no idea who they are. Like, I thought the premise of BiP was to chuck a bunch of former contestants on a horny island and watch shit hit the fan. But, it appears Ten is shaking things up with the arrival of three Bachie virgins.

No, but seriously, who the hell are these guys?

You want more fellas in Paradise? Go on then have three BRAND NEW love-seekers who've never been on a Bachelor show before. Tim, Chris & Conor are going in fresh, 7.30 tonight on 10. #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/9PdDdcfjZ9 — Bachelor In Paradise Australia (@BachParadiseAU) July 21, 2020

WHOMST?

Lucky for us, Ten has already uploaded their character profiles to the site. Can confirm they’re all Bachie newbies. We’ll start from left to right.

Tim

Righto, Tim is a 30-year-old aircraft engineer from South Australia. His job means that he has to work overseas for months at a time. Naturally, this makes the bloke really cherish his time at home around family and friends.

Tim is very keen on Brittany Hockley (suck shit, Timm Hanly).

NEXT.

Chris

Hailing from WA is Chris, a 32-year-old process technician. Chris is described as the “happy-go-lucky” type who has a “live and let live” approach to life. He likes to gym and chill out with his close mates and family.

Chris is headed to Horny Island with an open mind and heart. “They have no idea who I am, and I don’t have much of an idea of them, which will make any feelings real,” he told Ten.

Conor

And lastly, we have Conor. Conor has a longer bio than the other two. I don’t know why, I think he just talks a lot. He’s a business director and auctioneer, so that might explain it.

Anyway, Conor is 29 and he’s from Tassie. Self-described “King of Tasmania”, actually.

Conor doesn’t have his heart set on anyone in particular, but he also hasn’t ruled anyone out either. “All the women I have seen on previous seasons seem amazing and I would be lucky to connect with any of them,” he said. Aw.

The three lads will make their Bachie debut tonight, which is coincidentally the same night Ciarran Stott, Jamie Doran, and Timm all threaten to leave the show. Can’t imagine why.

Ciarran, Timm, now JAMIE threatening to walk? There'll be no one left in Paradise at this rate. Can this bromance continue? Find out 7.30 tonight on 10. #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/PqKDqGuRsR — Bachelor In Paradise Australia (@BachParadiseAU) July 22, 2020

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10.