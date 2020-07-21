Tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise episode was a damn doozy, complete with arrivals of exes, drunken tears and betrayals of friendship. Paradise, it was not.

For the TL;DR version, Ciarran and Jessica pashed on a paddle board in the pouring rain (à la Notebook), Jake and Helena went on a one-on-one date and she got major doubts, and everyone found Britt’s attempts at flirting so damn relatable (we must continue protecting her at all costs). Oh, and Ciarran’s ex-girlfriend Renee finally arrived, dropping a mega bomb that Ciarran had actually left Angie’s season of The Bachelorette to be with her. Ooooft. For the full low-down, head on over to the official episode recap here.

Twitter’s contributions were just as entertaining as the episode itself, if not more. So without further ado, let’s dive into the cybersphere’s best reactions to the emotional bin fire that was tonight’s 90 minutes.

Above all the drama – which there was obviously a lot of – one particular topic permeated throughout social media tonight: Niranga’s zero airtime on the season so far. A damn injustice.

Niranga’s a legend, and, whenever he’s shown on telly, his one-liners are absolute zingers. Yes, he was shown a tad more than usual tonight, but that’s only led many to rightfully demand that our king be shown more.

More, we said, MORE.

The following list will be dedicated to him.

Onto the next ep, which’ll hopefully feature Niranga for more than the stock-standard 0.0000001 second.

