Tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise episode was a damn doozy, complete with arrivals of exes, drunken tears and betrayals of friendship. Paradise, it was not.

For the TL;DR version, Ciarran and Jessica pashed on a paddle board in the pouring rain (à la Notebook), Jake and Helena went on a one-on-one date and she got major doubts, and everyone found Britt’s attempts at flirting so damn relatable (we must continue protecting her at all costs). Oh, and Ciarran’s ex-girlfriend Renee finally arrived, dropping a mega bomb that Ciarran had actually left Angie’s season of The Bachelorette to be with her. Ooooft. For the full low-down, head on over to the official episode recap here.

Twitter’s contributions were just as entertaining as the episode itself, if not more. So without further ado, let’s dive into the cybersphere’s best reactions to the emotional bin fire that was tonight’s 90 minutes.

Me trying to explain the Renee-Ciarran-Cass-Abbbie-Jess mess to the poor new guy at work today#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/LBXbNo7Cly — Allison 'Defund The Police' (@infiniteallien) July 21, 2020

Brittney: Let's just go into this with an open mind about how it might go

Britt: Oh I think it'll all go downhill rapidly

Brittney: Same

Australia: Same #BachelorInParadiseAU — Nearly Beloved Podcast (@nearly_beloved) July 21, 2020

Brittney deserves better 2020 #BachelorInParadiseAU — Ezra May (@ezramay) July 21, 2020

Ok Timm – let me get this right. Ciarran pashes Renee's mates (more than one) and that's ok. But Niranga – being just a friend (yes there is such a thing) to Renee isn't ok? Don't know if I see it that way. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) July 21, 2020

Me when Cass talks about how painful it is to see her ‘friend’ cry like #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/KYxY4al3zF — Milhouse Thrilhouse (@Minquist01) July 21, 2020

the producers of #BachelorInParadiseAU as they watch Ciarran break down pic.twitter.com/MgEpCDjm3S — boo~G (@georgiamil) July 21, 2020

Renee: "He left Angie for me" And the secret is out!!!#bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/1M4DbzSkcg — AtomicNicky (@AtomicNicky) July 21, 2020

OK IM GOING TO NEED TO KNOW IF GRANNY IS ALIVE OR IF THAT WAS ALL BULLSHIT #BachelorInParadiseAU #bachelorinparadise — J O D E S ???? (@jodes888) July 21, 2020

Sooo in conclusion, this episode was wack

Niranga and Glenn need to be protected at all costs

WHERE DID HELENA AND THE OFHER GUY GO

Timm and Ciarran are chaalldddishh

Brittany’s mad face is iconic

thank you

#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/UHsuXIEkiE — Bobo Ndlovu (@BoboNdlovu2) July 21, 2020

Above all the drama – which there was obviously a lot of – one particular topic permeated throughout social media tonight: Niranga’s zero airtime on the season so far. A damn injustice.

Niranga’s a legend, and, whenever he’s shown on telly, his one-liners are absolute zingers. Yes, he was shown a tad more than usual tonight, but that’s only led many to rightfully demand that our king be shown more.

More, we said, MORE.

The following list will be dedicated to him.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Niranga #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/SWbcm5h1WI — Jerome Doraisamy (@JeromeDoraisamy) July 21, 2020

I hope Niranga doesn’t find love in Paradise so he can be the Bachelor and I can apply #BachelorInParadiseAU — Big Dum Meme Boi (@thottsnprayers) July 21, 2020

niranga having little to no screentime… at this point i’m just going to assume that he’s faded into obscurity or been given the america’s next top model treatment #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/AUgSau66X8 — 잘자 우리 종현아. / 사랑하자 ♡ (@jackcallahans) July 21, 2020

NIRANGA SAYING RENEE UPGRADED. That man is here for the one liners #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/Pvkqh09wB5 — Kayla Joiner (@_kayjoi) July 21, 2020

Niranga doesn’t get many lines but when he does he roasts Ciarran and I respect that #BachelorInParadiseAU — Emily Tresidder (@EmilyTresidder) July 21, 2020

At this point, I am 100% ready to just throw everyone else off the island and let Niranga have a nice, relaxing holiday #BachelorInParadiseAU — Lauren Edwards (@laurenvedwards) July 21, 2020

I’ve got an idea, instead of another pseudo-tradie in a shiny-lapelled suit, we make 28-YEAR-OLD AIRCRAFT ENGINEER AND PERSONALITY-OWNER NIRANGA AMARASINGHE THE NEXT BACHELOR YOU COWARDS #BachelorInParadiseAU — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) July 21, 2020

Onto the next ep, which’ll hopefully feature Niranga for more than the stock-standard 0.0000001 second.