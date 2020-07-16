Thanks for signing up!

Well, well, well, we’re back at it again with another season of Bachelor In Paradise and hoo boy, I do not have enough brain cells left after months of iso to follow all of these storylines at once. But alas, here we are with whoever the fuck Glenn is.

In tonight’s episode, everyone was horned up and ready to cut each other’s lunch, but one man in particular piqued a few girls interests: Glenn.

Glenn has deadset gone from “who is this?” To talk of the season. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Coronalert, not Coronalarmed Keating (@D_Keating) July 16, 2020

I know what you’re thinking: who the absolute fuck is Glenn? Where did he come from? Is this Elon Musk’s baby? What season is he from? Huh?!

I genuinely have no fucking idea who this man is. To (unfortunately) quote Pauline Hanson, please explain.

Did we ever work out who the heck Glenn is? #bachelorinparadiseau — Tamara Robson (@tamaracorine) July 16, 2020

Um, who is Glenn?

Was he even on a Bachie season? #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/q9cybSewL3 — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) July 16, 2020

After some Googling (because I genuinely had no idea), I have discovered that our boy Glenn is from Angie’s season of The Bachelorette. Yes. We have forgotten this man in a matter of ONE SEASON.

But it is becoming increasingly apparent why we don’t remember him. The man is BLAND.

I don’t get the Glenn obsession. He’s so plain and boring. His name should be Guy Biege. He looks like the default male video game character before they start to let you customise the face #BachelorInParadiseAU — Miss Chanandler Bong (@b0rnwithabeard) July 16, 2020

Sure, he seems smart and articulate. But who needs to be articulate when you’ve got nothing of substance to say.

Oh Glenn actually seems quite articulate. I have only seen a short snippet of him so I may be wrong so don’t judge me yet #BachelorInParadiseAU — Gypsy Jasmine (@agypsyjasminer) July 16, 2020

Ooooh, Glenn can actually talk! Wow. What even. #bachelorinparadiseau — Tamara Robson (@tamaracorine) July 16, 2020

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Not Glenn, apparently.

Glenn is dead behind the eyes #BachelorInParadiseAU — Lucy Rouse (@LucyKRouse) July 16, 2020

Glenn IS like a Ken doll. Totally blank, basically Barbie's accessory, and has weird smooth genita- wait… #BachelorInParadiseAU — ???????????? ℕ???????????????? #BLM (@lil_nazza) July 16, 2020

C’mon Glenny boy, give us something!

But despite seemingly have no personality, the girls are absolutely loving him!

Glenn? We don’t know him.