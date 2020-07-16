Well, well, well, we’re back at it again with another season of Bachelor In Paradise and hoo boy, I do not have enough brain cells left after months of iso to follow all of these storylines at once. But alas, here we are with whoever the fuck Glenn is.

In tonight’s episode, everyone was horned up and ready to cut each other’s lunch, but one man in particular piqued a few girls interests: Glenn.

I know what you’re thinking: who the absolute fuck is Glenn? Where did he come from? Is this Elon Musk’s baby? What season is he from? Huh?!

I genuinely have no fucking idea who this man is. To (unfortunately) quote Pauline Hanson, please explain.

After some Googling (because I genuinely had no idea), I have discovered that our boy Glenn is from Angie’s season of The Bachelorette. Yes. We have forgotten this man in a matter of ONE SEASON.

But it is becoming increasingly apparent why we don’t remember him. The man is BLAND.

Sure, he seems smart and articulate. But who needs to be articulate when you’ve got nothing of substance to say.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Not Glenn, apparently.

C’mon Glenny boy, give us something!

But despite seemingly have no personality, the girls are absolutely loving him!

Glenn? We don’t know him.