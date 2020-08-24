Thanks for signing up!

It was huge news when we found out hit musical Hamilton would be coming to Sydney as soon as next year. Now, the ticket presale has kicked off this morning, and fans are absolutely frothing the fact it went (mostly) without a hitch.

Obviously such a hugely popular musical was bound to have a swarm of punters descend upon the Ticketmaster website as soon as the clock struck 10 AM. Personal experience also tells us how likely these booking systems are to shit themselves at the most crucial of moments.

Thankfully, we had none of that today.

Me: knows the future of theatre in Australia is so uncertain at the moment Also me: planning to buy a ticket to Hamilton during the presale next Monday — E l l i ☆ (@theatricell) August 20, 2020

manifesting that I get hamilton tickets tomorrow ???????????? — ruby. (@rubygboland) August 23, 2020

Sure, things did get off to a slightly rough start.

Trying to buy Hamilton presale tickets, got in straight away and I’ve just got a spinning wheel. Whyyyy @Ticketmaster_AU — Christine (@Chrissaayyyyy) August 24, 2020

did someone say hamilton tickets ?!?!?!? no not me bc this is all im looking at … its been at least 5 min on this page pic.twitter.com/0tAYno7mp7 — Calypso (@CalypsoFaulkner) August 24, 2020

anyone else's hamilton presale tickets not loading lol — liz ???? (@eowvns) August 24, 2020

But then… success!

ok after fighting ticketmaster for an hour and a half,, i finally have tickets for hamilton in may — ً (@wlwsitcoms) August 24, 2020

Booking tickets for Hamilton during a global pandemic like everything will be fine and normal by then — meemrs 3.6 (@memily) August 24, 2020

I’ve just purchased tickets to see Hamilton next year. I’m excited to either get a refund, or to see Hamilton. — taylah. (@taysmclean) August 24, 2020

Hamilton tickets are available today for Sydney. Will it go ahead? Hard to say but I’m not throwing away my shot. — Flyn Tracy (@flyntracy) August 24, 2020

I may not be seeing Harry Styles this year but can the 2021 gods let the Sydney production of Hamilton go ahead COS I GOT TICKETS — Sophia Phan (@Sophia_Phan) August 24, 2020

Most people (read: die-hard Hamilton fans) were nothing short of stoked.

I GOT HAMILTON TICKETS FOR NEXT YEAR WOO POGGERS — bel ⛅️ (@celesparks) August 24, 2020

I JUST GOT FRONT AND CENTRE TICKETS TO HAMILTON AUSTRALIA!!!!!!!!!!!!! — eliza wore jeans to the whitehouse (@nibblelips) August 24, 2020

WE GOT TICKETS TO HAMILTON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — chelsy! ???? (@frcggychair) August 24, 2020

i just got first row tickets for Hamilton's opening night in Sydney … what the fuck ! — ★ CHRISTY ★ (@christymurrayx) August 24, 2020

Including one individual whose wife copped 4th row stats on her 21st birthday. Happy birthday!

WHAT'S UP YA FUCKING CUNTS MY WIFE GOT 4TH ROW HAMILTON TICKETS FOR ON HER FUCKING 21ST BIRTHDAY — Genie ???????????? (@THELESBlAN) August 24, 2020

If you missed out on the presale, the general sale starts on Tuesday, September 1 at 9 AM sharp. Be there.

Obviously, the musical’s a good six months away. Nothing’s touring at the moment while borders are sealed shut and large gatherings are not allowed.

So, in the meantime, we have Disney+ to curb our Hamilton cravings for the time being.

