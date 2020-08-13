Despite everything that’s happened this year, the Aussie production of Hamilton is still locked and loaded for an opening in March 2021 (fingers crossed) with tickets going on sale from September 1. The waitlist is understandably bloody huge for the Sydney edition of the blockbuster musical based on the American founding fathers, so here are a few tips on how to best prepare yourself (and prime up your ticket-buying fingers) to snag yourself a seat in the crowd.

When Is Hamilton Coming To Australia?

Hamilton will officially kick performances off on March 17, 2021, and will run through shows until August 1, 2021.

Where Is Hamilton Being Performed?

All performances will be at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in Pyrmont.

How Much Are Tickets?

Tickets range anywhere between $10 (!!!) right up to $250 for performances. Every performance will have over 200 tickets available at $70 or less, including a limited number of tickets at $10 a pop from the Hamilton lottery. We’ll bring you more info on how that works when it’s all announced closer to the season.

How Can I Get Hamilton Sydney Tickets?

Joining the waitlist gets you early access to presale tickets, which means instead of having to try and win the rat race on September 1st, you get an early nose-in on August 24.

Sure, it’ll still be a bit of a scramble because that waitlist is literally 130,000 names strong, but it’s already a better chance than trying to lock ’em down faster than the general public.

It’s important to remember that Ticketmaster is the only authorised seller of Hamilton tickets, and always be wary of scalpers.

What Time To Tickets Go On Sale?

Presale tickets for those on the waitlist go on sale from 10am AEST on Monday, August 24. After that, general sale tickets will go on sale from 9am AEST on Tuesday, September 1.

Set an alarm now. Hell, set three.

How Many Tickets Can I Buy?

You can buy up to eight (8) tickets per transaction.

How Many Performances Are There A Week?

There will be eight (8) shows a week for the Sydney production of Hamilton – six evening shows and two weekend matinee times. Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7.30pm, Fridays at 7.30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and again at 7.30pm, and Sundays at 1pm and again at 6.30pm. There are no shows on Mondays.

This schedule may change slightly due to things like previews and school holidays.

Who Is In The Hamilton Cast For Sydney Shows?

At the time of writing, the Australian Hamilton cast hasn’t yet been confirmed! PEDESTRIAN.TV has been told the cast is very close to being finalised by the original creatives in New York City and will be unveiled in the coming months. Fingers crossed Lin Manuel Miranda somehow comes to visit.

And if you can’t get to Sydney next year for the shows (or you just want to have another singalong tonight) Hamilton is on Disney+ right now for your viewing pleasure.

