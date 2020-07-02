PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Disney+ to help celebrate the release of one of the best musicals of all time.

Three months after Disney acquired the rights to the filmed version of the musical Hamilton, Disney+ announced it would be releasing it on the streaming service in July. The wait is finally over.

Hamilton will stream exclusively on Disney+ from today, July 3. It was originally supposed to hit theatres in the United States of America in October of 2021, but considering how miserable times are at the moment, Disney decided to bring forward its release.

The musical is about forgotten American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and is a Tony Award-, Grammy Award-, Olivier Award-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage production. It was created by and starred Miranda in the leading role. What more do you want?

The music of Hamilton draws heavily from hip hop, R&B, pop and soul to deliver a culturally relevant musical theatre production unlike any other. Now you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own living room, which really is the best place to take it all in right now.

The musical was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway back in June of 2016. It features Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; and Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds.

