Gypsy Rose Blanchard Returns To TikTok After Abruptly Leaving Social Media Earlier This Year

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has seemingly returned to social media despite making a ‘yuge exit from the internet in March.

On Thursday, Gypsy Rose Blanchard made a ‘yuge comeback to social media — specifically her TikTok account — in the lead-up to the release of her upcoming docuseries with Lifetime TV, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

For folks who aren’t too familiar with Gypsy, the 32-year-old was launched into the limelight after she walked free from prison, serving eight years for her role in the murder of her mother Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard.

Ever since she left prison, Gypsy unexpectedly grew a mini fanbase on the internet and was the subject of many memes. As a result, she became a mini-celebrity.

One of her big internet moments was when she said Ryan Scott Anderson‘s (her husband at the time) “D is fire”.

(Image source: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

As Lizzie McGuire once sang in the Colosseum: this is what nightmares are made of… or something along those lines.

Her big bang back to the video platform kicked off with a trailer for the highly-anticipated docuseries.

Dare I say it looks kinda juicy? Like, it’s dramatic AF.

In the trailer, which has garnered more than 2.4 million views in 16 hours, viewers will discover why Gypsy and her ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson broke up, as well as how she’s dealing with the world outside of prison.

“I’m getting a huge culture shock,” Gypsy mentions in the trailer.

“I do not feel free. I feel like I am in a different form of prison.”

Soon after the trailer dropped, Gypsy posted two more TikToks which sent punters into a tizzy.

In the second TikTok — which now has more than 8.7 million views — Gypsy is posing in front of a beach in a hot pink dress, lipsynching Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso”.

The video gained so much traction that a bunch of celebs, including Sabrina, flocked to the comments to compliment Gypsy.

(Image source: TikTok / @gypsyblanchard.tiktok)

Soon after that video popped off, Gypsy shared another video. This time she posted a slideshow of her makeup look which has been viewed by more than 3.2 million users.

“Thank you @alexis oakley for the glam up,” she wrote in the caption of the hyper-viral video.

In March of this year, PEOPLE reported that Gypsy was quitting social media. The announcement was reportedly made via a bunch of deleted TikTok and a written post to her private Facebook Account.

Per the publication, Gypsy apologised for her “lack of accountability” and asked fans for a “little grace” as she figures out her life beyond her prison sentence.

“To my family, my dad, my husband. All I am is just Gypsy. And they love me for being who I am,” Gypsy shared.

“My private Facebook and my private Instagram has #LoveForWhoIAm as my bio.

“Number one, to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I’m sorry. I’m learning.

“I take accountability for my part, and I’m saying this right now. I’m taking accountability. I did a bad thing.”

An insider also suggested to the publication that Gypsy’s parole officer had something to do with her sudden departure from social media — which kinda makes sense if you watch the trailer closely.

As someone who works in the media, it makes sense as to why she chose to return to the platform.

She’s gonna need to hustle and bustle with her stardom ahead of her new show! After all, every single video she has uploaded has tagged the Lifetime TV account and used the hashtags “#gypsyrose #lifeafterlockup”.

Hopefully, this time around, someone is managing her account and helping her navigate the web.