Grimes Has Called Out Elon Musk For Circulating A Private Photo Of Her To His Friends & Fam

Claire Elise Boucher, famously known as the synth wizard Grimes, has opened up about a fucked moment she experienced with ex-partner and wannabe cage fighter Elon Musk.

So you’re probably thinking, “Babes, everything Musk does is quite fucked”. Well, yeah. That’s true. But there’s something about this situation that really gives me a sinking feeling.

According to American writer Walter Isaacson — who’s just worked on a biography on Musk — the Tesla founder was slammed by the “Oblivion” singer after she discovered that he’d snapped a photo of her having a C-section and sent it to friends and family.

As per People, Grimes’ brothers and father also received the pic from Musk.

Reflecting on the snap, the “Genesis” singer told the writer: “He was just clueless about why I’d be upset.”

Oh. My. God. I’m not even the biggest Grimes fan, but this is not OK.

A lot of people have documented their journey giving birth, but the key thing here is that they consented to the photos. I think, in this instance, Grimes had no clue that Musk had took the snap.

Besides that excerpt posted by People, there is no further mention of this photo or what happened between the singer and the tech mogul.

I would love to know how Grimes dealt with the photo being circulated, especially since it was sent to her family without her permission. It’s just awful.

Later on, in the same biography, It is also revealed that Grimes and Musk have welcomed a third child named Techno Mechanicus, Tau for short. Lowkey, it’s giving me Cyberpunk vibes.

Prior to Tau, Grimes and Musk welcomed two kids, a three-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii, AKA X, and a one-year-old daughter named Exa Dark Sideræ, who is also known as Y. It is not known when exactly Tau was born.

The pair had been together on and off since 2018 up until March 2022, when Grimes announced the end of their relationship on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Besides X, Y and Tau, Musk also shares twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and five kids with author Justine Wilson.

Image Source: Getty Images / Taylor Hill