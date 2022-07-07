It has been revealed that Elon Musk had secret twins with one of his top employees at Neuralink mere months before he welcomed a surrogate child with Grimes.

Shivon Zilis, 36, gave birth to the twins in November 2021. She is the director of operations and special projects at Musk’s company Neuralink. The words “special projects” are doing a lot of heavy lifting here, I must say.

She was also on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2015 for venture capital. That’s what we call it when rich people gamble on ideas for sport.

The children were kept secret for months. Business Insider broke the news of their existence after obtaining court documents that sought to change the names of the twins to see them “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

The documents were filed in April and approved in May. The names of the children remain unknown.

Although the twins were born in November, Musk welcomed a surrogate baby with his ex Grimes in December 2021 and another child with her in May. That’s four kids in one year.

This brings his total amount of children to nine.

He shares five children with Canadian Author Justine Wilson: Vivian Jenna Wilson (who had her name legally changed to remove any trace of Musk), Griffin, Damian, Kai and Saxon.

He shares two kids with singer Grimes: Exa Dark Sideræl (who is referred to by the couple as Y) and X Æ A-Xii (who is referred to as X).

When asked about raising all of these children, Elon Musk told the New York Times that he doesn’t contribute to raising them in their younger years (read: the hard parts).

“I think babies are super cool and really people need to have more babies because, it sounds obvious, but if people don’t have enough babies, humanity will disappear,” he said.

“Babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know?

“Right now there’s not much I can do … when the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

Father of the year right here.

Musk is currently dating Aussie actress Natasha Bassett. I’m keen to see if he decides to have an Aussie baby sometime soon.