Dirty diapers ain’t the only shit new dad Elon Musk has been handling lately as he’s just been called out by Grimes’ mother for “blaring MRA bullshit” just 2 weeks after the birth of lil X Æ A-12.

Sandy Garossino, Grimes’ mama, slammed Musk for supporting such a BS cause, especially while he’s got a newborn to look after.

“If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks, and you were over 16-years-old, would you be blaring MRA bullshit on Twitter right now?” She wrote.

This is Grimes' mom. Thanksgiving is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7i3oLnzvrO — Ryan Mac ???? (@RMac18) May 17, 2020

Meanwhile another source close to Grimes told Page Six the secret to what makes the odd couple’s relationship work: “They’re both as cuckoo as the other.”

No arguments here.

It comes after Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, shed some light on her new grandson’s bizarre name X Æ A-12, revealing: “I call him X.”