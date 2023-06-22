Elon Musk Challenged Mark Zuckerberg To A Cage Fight And Does That Man Ever Shut The Fuck Up

Apparently two of the world’s biggest douchebags, AKA Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, could potentially scrap IRL and I need to know where I can purchase corporate box tickets with all the finest trimmings and the best views in the house. Of course, only if that money goes into the hands of those who need it.

To give you the 411 on what could possibly be the best punch on in history, the Facebook founding father shared a screenshot from Twitter to his Instagram Story, in which Musk said he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg captioned the Instagram Story: “Send Me Location.” Oooo, he’s really about to zucker punch the shit out of Musk, and in a cage fight too.

Musk quickly responded to Zuckerberg by simply tweeting: “Vegas Octagon”.

The “Vegas Octagon”, which is famously known as the UFC Apex Arena or just The Octagon, is definitely the perfect place for a major fight like this.

After dropping the location, Musk replied to the same tweet mentioning a unique fighting move he apparently uses.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” he wrote.

Since the topic of a fight between the two has been thrown around, many folks have been trolling Musk, as it is common knowledge that Zuckerberg has a passion for Jiu-Jitsu.

In early May, Zuckerberg nabbed gold and silver medals in his first-ever Jiu-Jitsu tournament.

“Competed in my first Jiu-Jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team,” he wrote in a post that featured some pretty bad-ass action shots.

As for Musk? He shared his workout routine, and it’s not looking as promising as Zuck’s.

Ruh-roh. Musk is literally gonna get Zucc’d in real life.

Although the Tesla founder’s Twitter posts are coming off as sarcasm, The Verge claims Zuckerberg is not joking about the cage fight.

“The story speaks for itself,” Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told the publication.

Look, as much as I’d really enjoy seeing these two tussle, it’s giving me major high school flashbacks where two popular kiddos plan a recess punch on.

All we need is a teacher to yell “cut it out” or “not on boys” as soon as they step into the cage.

