Elon Musk has challenged Johnny Depp to a “cage fight” to settle their ongoing feud over the latter’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.

In an interview with The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd, the Tesla CEO discussed allegations that emerged from Depp’s defamation suit against Heard.

“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” Musk said of claims he and Heard embarked on a relationship before the couple’s 2016 split.

Heard (left) with Depp (right). (Credit: Getty)

He also denied the claim that he and Heard had a threesome with model and actress, Cara Delevingne.

“We did not have the threesome, you know,” Musk told Dowd. “So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are. For the two of them, I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on.”

During his libel trial against The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), the High Court was shown a previous text that Depp sent to his mate, Christian Carino, in which he threatened to “slice” off Musk’s “dick.”

Depp had reportedly texted, “I’ll show him things he’s never seen before like the other side of his dick when I slice it off.”

Musk laughed off the threat and said: “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know.”

Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article published in April 2018 that labelled the actor a “wife beater.” Depp told the court that he was the one abused by Heard and claimed that she had a history of being violent against him.