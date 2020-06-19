Thanks for signing up!

Elon Musk didn’t have a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. In other blatantly obvious news, the sky is blue and humans require water to survive.

The wild rumours allegedly emanated from legal depositions from the ongoing court case between Heard and ex Johnny Depp. The depositions claimed the trio had a relationship back in 2016, and that Musk and Heard were hanging out prior to Heard’s separation from Depp.

But just in case you had any inkling that this could be even-remotely true, Musk thought he’d pour the tea to Page Six.

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate,” Musk, the cheeky bitch, told the publication. “She would confirm this.”

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

In terms of the persisting lawsuit, Musk all told the publication that he’d “recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on.” How zen of him.

Now, Alexa, if you will, play “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” by Soundcloud Musk.

Happy Friday compadres. Remember to not doubt your vibe.