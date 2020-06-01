Still incredibly puzzled by Grimes and Elon Musk‘s child’s name? LOL, same. But the singer just shed some light that may help with the pronunciation.

In a new profile by Bloomberg, Grimes revealed her nickname for her newborn, “Little X.” The cute moniker is much simpler than his birth name, which Grimes and Musk have broken down.

“X, the unknown variable,” Grimes explained on Twitter. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”

Grimes continued, “A=Archangel, my favourite song” with an accompanying a rat and sword emoji. “Metal rat.”

Musk later clarified that she was actually referencing an SR-71, a Lockheed aircraft operated by NASA and the United States Air Force.

It comes after Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, shed some light on her new grandson’s bizarre name, revealing that she, too, calls him X.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk had his own take on the name.

“How do you say the name?” Joe Rogan asked. “Is it a placeholder?”

“First of all, my partner is the one who mostly came up with the name,” Musk said after a chuckle. “She’s great with names. So, I mean, it’s just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash. A-12 was my contribution.”

“Oh, why A-12?” Rogan asked.

“Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever,” the SpaceX engineer explained.

Well there’s that then.