Now that Grimes and Elon Musk are caput, the singer is on to bigger and better things, such as forming a lesbian space commune. No, that’s not sarcasm. That’s a legit quote from Grimes herself.

In an email to Page Six, the singer confirmed that she had split up with the billionaire after three years together, and announced her out of this world plans for the future.

“I’ll be colonising [one of Jupiter’s moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune,” she wrote.

The outlet only shared that small portion of the email, so it’s hard to work out the context of how that came up or why she’s even emailing them in the first place. However, they did make a point in saying that her response was “tongue-in-cheek.”

Some might think that her statement required zero clarification as surely it was joke, but honestly, those who know of Grimes know that it’s totally something she’d do.

The gruesome twosome. (Credit: Getty)

It comes after Elon Musk and his company SpaceX teamed up with NASA to help them reach Jupiter’s ice-crusted moon, Europa, to see if humans can live on the planet, which reportedly has 79 moons.

Last Saturday, Musk announced that he and the mother of his oddly-named child, X Æ A-Xii, had called it quits.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship was first made public in May 2018. The pair welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii two years later in May 2020.

Last weekend, Page Six reported that Musk had attended a party held by Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, on his lonesome. As for Grimes, she’s been busy with her role as a judge on the new talent show, Alter Ego.

Meanwhile I’ll just be kicking back waiting for the Grimes revenge album. Ya just bloody know it’s coming.