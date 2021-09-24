How’s this for some spicy Saturday morning tea: Page Six is reporting that Grimes and Elon Musk have broken up.

Yes, after three years together and sharing their first child last year—the infamously named X Æ A-Xii Musk—the pair have decided to separate. Well, “semi-separate”, according to Papa Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk reportedly told Page Six.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The pair will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son. Naturally, Twitter has some stupidly funny reactions to the news.

Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship was first made public in May 2018. The pair welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii two years later in May 2020. It is believed that X could be heard beeping sadly.

In a video for Vogue getting ready for the earlier part of the event, Grimes said: “I think having a baby was a big kind of like rebirth for me, like artistically. Like, it just like, I don’t know.”

The couple was last seen at the Met Gala earlier this month, where Musk held a bombastic Met Gala afterparty. The guestlist included Timotheé Chalamet, Rihanna, Lorde, and a whole bunch more, and was mad spicy.

Last weekend, Page Six reported that Musk attended a party held by Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, alone. Grimes meanwhile has been busy filming Alter Ego, a new TV show that she’s a judge on.

Musk was previously married to author Justine Wilson, with who he shares five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai, 15. He was also married twice to Westworld star Talulah Riley in 2010 to 2012 and again in 2013 to 2016, before he date Amber Heard for a year in 2018.