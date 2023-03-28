Grimes, a woman I admire for her musical prowess and consistent ability to keep me on my toes, has pulled a Kylie Jenner and revealed she’s changed her one-year-old daughter’s name.

No, it’s not Susan, which would admittedly be divine considering Grimes and Elon Musk christened her Exa Dark Sideræl and already share a two-year-old son whose name resembles a keyboard smash.

Rather, the bub has been renamed Y, which sums up my thoughts and feelings on the matter.

The singer shared the news on Twitter when she posted a photo of the adorable toddler on March 23.

“Omg baby sailor mars hiiii,” one fan replied, with Sailor Mars being one of the bub’s nicknames.

“She’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’ (But the government won’t recognise that),” Grimes replied.

“Curiosity, the eternal question, … and such.”

And such! At least Grimes has considered the American government’s naming restrictions when choosing a name for Y née Exa Dark Sideræl, unlike their son.

You might recall the hullaballoo the chanteuse and Apartheid Clyde went through when they named the lad X Æ A-12, which wasn’t gravy under Californian law. Damn that pesky government for not allowing legal names to include special characters or numbers!

The dynamic duo ended up changing the child’s name to X Æ A-Xii, which will go down just as well on the monkey bars as its predecessor.

As for his wee sister, when Grimes told Vanity Fair back in 2022 that she and Musk had welcomed a new sprog via surrogate in December 2021, she actually said they’d nicknamed the child “Y”.

So I guess her nickname is now her legal name, like if I changed my name from Isabella to Issy. Of course, the main difference here is that my nickname is not a question mark. Which begs the question, what is punctuation if not a set of symbols to name human beings after?

I wish little Y?/Why?/? all the best with the inevitable existential crisis she’ll face when she understands the meaning of her name.