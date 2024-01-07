A Garage Sale Flipper Managed To Sell 3 DVDs Of An Aussie TV Series For $250 & How, Who, What?

A bloke has done the impossible and turned a profit by re-selling DVDs of an iconic Australian TV series called Full Frontal.

By

Sweeney Preston

Published

A bloke has done the impossible and turned a profit by re-selling DVDs of an iconic Australian TV series. And here we were thinking Aussie was just consisted of Deal or No Deal and Neighbours!

In a TikTok titled “Finding the world’s RAREST DVD at a garage sale 🤑”, creator @aussiethrifter stumbled upon a few pieces of Australian media history.

“The people at this garage sale had no idea the value of this rare DVD and I’m about to make a lot of money,” he begins.

The DVDs in question are of Full Frontal, a sketch comedy series that ran from 1993-1999 in Australia.

After all that, we learn that he managed to fob seasons three, four and five for a whopping $250 which is simply bonkers.

Acting and comedic heavyweights such as Eric Bana, Shaun Micallef, Kitty Flanagan, Julia Morris and Denise Scott all got their chops on the show, making it a highly sought-after purchase.

If you Google Search “Full Frontal” nowadays, you’re met with a bunch of articles about Barry Keoghan‘s full-frontal nudity scene in the 2023 hit film Saltburn.

We’re not complaining, it’s just something worth noting.

Don’t believe me? Here’s an example. I rest my case, your honour.

AussieThrifter goes on to claim that it is “one of the rarest DVDs in existence,” which is proooobably a bit of a stretch but let’s see where this leads.

The garage sale is fobbing them off for between $1 and $1.50 so even if they can be re-sold for double digits, there’s profit brewing.

So, if you’re at home wondering if you’re actually sitting on a goldmine in the form of retro DVDs, it might be worth cleaning out that old cupboard.

DVDs could be the new rare coins!

And lord knows rare coins have made everyday people a whole pile of cash in the past few years.

