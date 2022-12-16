My coin-collecting creatures, I have important news that pertains to a brand-new piece of dosh you may want to snag while you have the golden opportunity. Rumour has it it’s going to be worth quite a few, er… coins in the future.

The Royal Australian Mint has announced that it’ll be releasing a collector’s edition $2 coin featuring the coronation dates of Queen Elizabeth II (rest in RIP).

The new coin will have a cheeky little “1952-2022” written on it and will be released for the sake of collecting but who knows, one may eventually wind up in your pocket as change from a sneaky late-night shopping purchase.

Usually, $2 coins have Elizabeth’s name and the manufacturing year on them, but for obvious reasons, we won’t be doing that in 2023.

It’s interesting that the Mint chose to go with the coronation dates instead of the Queen’s birth and death years. I personally think 676BC-2022AD would look GORGEOUS on a coin.

“The change will be for all collectable and investment coins that are released in 2023 by both the Royal Australian Mint and the Perth Mint,” Aussie Coin Expert Joel Kandiah told 7News.

“So these are coins that are usually released just for collectors at well above face value.”

While it’ll be very rare to casually come across one of these coins in the wild, maybe hold on to one if you do.

“Very hard to tell if coins with the new obverse will be valuable, it’ll all depend on what these future collectable releases will be,” he said.

“Investment releases, especially those from the Perth Mint, will always be in strong demand as the gold and silver investment products they offer have a strong reputation worldwide.”

This new release won’t affect the usual run of coins. Aussies should expect to see the ugly mug royal visage of King Charles III on the $2 coin sometime soon.

“Some have criticised that why haven’t the Mint started producing Charles III coins already given that the UK has just released their first coins into circulation,” he said.

“Years of planning would’ve been done to undertake this, so some are questioning why our Mint hasn’t taken suit.

“That said, the Royal Canadian Mint and the Reserve Bank of NZ are also in no rush to make changes.”

Is that a bit of coin drama, gossip and shade I detect? Who knew there was so much tea in the world of physical currency?