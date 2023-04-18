Since I was a wee lass, I have always dreamed of finding a ludicrously expensive coin. To me, a shiny hunk of metal possesses the same desirability and je ne sais quoi that the golden ticket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory had on those dastardly children. Thus it brings me extreme pleasure to announce a new Vietnam War $2 coin has skyrocketed in value.

I want, nay, need it.

The Royal Australian Mint dropped two $2 coins on April 6 to commemorate 50 years since the end of Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

The first bad boy was a gold uncirculated C mintmark coin which had a recommended retail price of $15 and a mintage of 80,000. In bimbo terms, this means the coin was minted in Canberra, it was never circulated as currency and 80,000 copies of it were produced.

The second boy, even badder than the first, was a silver version of the same coin. The difference? This one had a recommended retail price of $80, a proof finish — which basically means it copped v. special treatment and was handled carefully when made — and a mintage of 5000.

It’s the silver coin which has skyrocketed in value, and is now selling for up to $12000 online. Better luck next time, gold coin! Back to the wallet you go.

Numismatist Joel Kandiah told 7News there were a few reasons why the silver coin was fetching mucho dollarydoos.

“The first reason for the hype of this coin is that it is the first silver version of a coloured two coin, and will most likely the only version that will feature the Queen’s effigy,” he said.

“It has a lower mintage than the most valuable coloured $2 coin, the Mars $2 coin from the 2018 Planetary Series collection, which is currently valued at around $4000.

“The combination of these two factors have led to this price spiral which has never been witnessed before on the numismatic market.”

And there you have it. She is an innovator, she is an icon, she is the moment. She is the Vietnam War $2 coin.