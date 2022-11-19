At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The White Lotus is getting a third season, so prepare yourselves for a new cast of terrible rich people and hopefully more Jennifer Coolidge realness. I can’t bloody wait.

HBO confirmed the excellent news, with the company’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi lavishing praise on the equally lavish show.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus‘ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how [creator Mike White] orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” Orsi said, per Variety.

Orsi added the show had reached “new heights” in Season Two.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

I can’t wait to welcome you to the next White Lotus property.#TheWhiteLotus has been renewed for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/T6xOpAK9Jj — HBO (@HBO) November 18, 2022

At the moment, we have next to no details about The White Lotus Season Three. This makes sense given Season Two of the show is still airing.

Obviously though, we have a ton of questions.

Who will star in The White Lotus S3?

Chief among my questions is whether Jennifer Coolidge will return as Tanya.

Coolidge is the only actor to have featured on Season One and Two of the show, so it’s a fair bet she’ll be making a comeback for The White Lotus Season Three. Unless she’s one of the people meeting their untimely death this season though, of course…

Both seasons of The White Lotus so far have had an incredible cast, from Murray Bartlett as Season One’s tragic hotel manager Armond to Aubrey Plaza‘s cynical-of-the-super-rich lawyer Harper in Season Two. Plus, who could forget Theo James and his potentially prosthetic monster penis?

Already fans have taken to Twitter to cast The White Lotus Season Three. Suggestions have included Rachel Sennot, Bill Hader, Evan Rachel Wood and Brenda Song to name but a handful.

brenda song for the white lotus s3 — quinn (@blairenanti) November 18, 2022

ooh evan rachel wood for the white lotus s3 — not j*ss has a holly jolly newsletter (@itsnotjess123) November 18, 2022

RACHEL SENNOTT IN THE WHITE LOTUS S3 — Justin (@jerstonfilm) November 18, 2022

starting the campaign to get bill hader on the white lotus s3pic.twitter.com/IrsJ1fxNL9 https://t.co/vR8JLKjzlo — the final TÁRhead 💌 (@girlbosskenroy) November 18, 2022

dianna agron and rachel sennott in white lotus s3 is a need pic.twitter.com/jby8m5sFvp — joe y (@diannasarchive) November 18, 2022

gonna need Amanda Bynes as Tanya’s long lost daughter in white lotus s3 @HBO — jess (@besmirchabitch) November 14, 2022

wait, Alexa Demie on white lotus s3 pleaseeeee — faith🕊 (@EUPHORICFENTY) November 18, 2022

Bad bunny in white lotus s3 https://t.co/LyFErp9wPx — Dylan (@SoftGroupie) November 18, 2022

All of these are excellent options, IMO.

I’d like to throw my personal icon Keke Palmer in the ring too. We know she can walk the fine line of drama and humour thanks to her stellar performance in Nope and I’d love to see her take on The White Lotus.

Where will The White Lotus S3 take place?

The other big question is where the third season will be set.

The White Lotus Season One was set in Hawaii and filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui. Season Two of the show is set in Sicily and filmed at another Four Seasons hotel, the San Domenico Palace in Taormina.

Both seasons have been set by the beach, so it could be interesting to see the show shake it up for Season Three. A number of fans on Twitter suggested setting it at a ski-lodge, an idea I’m very into.

Or potentially we could get some sort of rural, luxury countryside retreat with literally no one around for kilometres? Just a suggestion.

Creator Mark White said there’s “no place he’d rather work” than HBO.

“I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus,” he added.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more about The White Lotus Season Three. Until then, you can keep up with the second season on BINGE and Foxtel, with new eps dropping weekly.