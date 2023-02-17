An ex-hotel worker has spilt bucket loads of tea about almost every celebrity in existence via gossip Insta page Deuxmoi, and it is now our job to sit here and sip.

On their Insta Story, Deuxmoi asked folks to give them a word and they’d file through their heaping pile of emails to find a story with that word in it.

One of the prompts was “Julie Andrews“, which led the Grim Reaper of goss to release four (4!) stories worth of tea from someone who worked at a “very famous hotel”. One of the guests they had encountered while working at the hotel was of course Dame Julie Andrews herself.

The tea listed a total of 59 celebs including Andrews and detailed what they were like as guests.

Listing them all would take a lifetime so here are the spiciest bits of tea. As always, put your chef hat on and take things with a grain of salt.

According to the anon blind, Harry Styles has an “okay list” (AKA rider) and is “polite” and “wants peace and no one bothering him.”

Kendall Jenner is apparently “nice, but expects things”, which isn’t all too surprising. Kim Kardashian on the other hand has a “big list”, but is nice and “wants to be left alone”.

Chef Gordon Ramsay was said to have been “very nice” while chef Jamie Oliver was described as a “douchebag.” I feel like for hotel staff (who barely see you during your stay) to call you a “douchebag”, you have to have been truly rotten.

Actor Chris Evans was described as “polite”, “funny” and “charming”. On the other hand, Luke Evans (no relation) “sings a lot and is always in a good mood”, which is a delight to hear. Turns out that having the last name “Evans” makes you kind AF.

According to the tea, the hotel worker had a rather “mixed experience” with controversial actor Leonardo DiCaprio. He was described as “very nice but had a phase where he was just an idiot and a bit rude.”

The tea spiller also claimed to have encountered multiple big-name singers. Selena Gomez was described as “lovely, lovely, lovely”, Rihanna was said to have “one of the craziest lists ever” but was described as being “20/10” as a person, Miley Cyrus was noted as being “difficult as a guest” and Beyoncé was called “interesting and not necessarily in a good way.” My mind is SPINNING with all this tea.

They’ve also apparently run into many a politician at this luxe hotel too. Hillary Clinton was described as “very nice and will remember everyone’s name”, Justin Trudeau was said to be “charming AF”, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were, of course, described as “very, very nice and always in for a chat” and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy was said to be “a jokester”, “charming” and also “very down to Earth”.

