We regret to inform you that Leo DiCaprio is at it again. And by “it” we mean “dating someone under 25 despite being old enough to be their father”. This time it’s rumoured he’s romancing (ugh) a 19-year-old model by the name of Eden Polani.

Per Page Six, whispers began to circulate about the 48-year-old actor and the model — who I must again stress is 19 — after they were spotted sitting next to each other at an album launch in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday (Jan. 31st) night #LeonardoDiCaprio was seen hanging out with friends while celebrating the release of singer Ebony Riley’s debut EP in LA. pic.twitter.com/xYRwoRUvNA — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) February 2, 2023

Sir, this woman wasn’t even alive when Titanic came out.

Although a source close to DiCaprio told Page Six the two were not romantically linked and were merely just sitting next to each other at the gig, people were quick to slam the actor online for the massive (29-year) age gap between himself and the teen model.

“There is zero truth to this,” the source said.

“He was seated next to [Polani] at a music party, along with many other people. It’s just silly. Leo clearly can’t be dating every single person that [he’s] in a room with.”

Leo my dude, ya girl can’t even legally drink alcohol. I started thinking 19 year olds too were too young to date the second I turned 21. Like please get ahold of yourself sir. — ✨bi-nosaur✨ (@strugglesaurus) February 6, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio (almost 50 years old) is hanging out with a 19 year old girl who was a child just a few years who, and wasn’t even born when the film Titanic came out, smh. — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, others have put the rumoured romance into perspective by sharing onscreen father-daughter-vibe duos like Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown. It’s a real eye-opener, I tell you what.

realized something about THAT age gap pic.twitter.com/kqikZCkot6 — simone! (@parasocialyte) February 7, 2023

millie bobby brown and david harbour also being the same age as leo dicaprio and his gf has malfunctioned my brain throw that man under the jail — ilhan (@haniruok) February 7, 2023

Others couldn’t pass up the perfect opportunity to crack bulk jokes about Leo DiCaprio and his supposedly not-girlfriend.

My God the jokes were ripe for the picking with this one.

i know leonardo dicaprio is a creep for dating a 19 year old but if you ever catch me dating 82 year old al pacino know that what we have is different — isanette (@jadorettes) February 7, 2023

just think if my pug were still alive today he’d be 19 and old enough to date leonardo dicaprio — kim (@KimmyMonte) February 5, 2023

where did leonardo dicaprio even meet his 19 year old gf — estel imane (@REGINAVGEORGE) February 7, 2023

So, Leonardo DiCaprio is nearly 50 and dating somebody who went to prom on Zoom. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) February 7, 2023

Dane Cook: I'm dating a 23 year old



Leonardo DiCaprio: hold my beer



Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: I can't — Mohanad – Union Hall NY 3/12 (@MohanadElshieky) February 7, 2023

DiCaprio has previously been linked to a range of women in their early-to-mid 20s, including Gigi Hadid who was 27 (basically a geriatric!) when they were rumoured to be dating in late 2022.

He was then spotted getting dinner with a 23-year-old model in December just months after he split with his girlfriend of four years Camilla Morrone. They broke up just after her 25th birthday which means they likely started dating when she was 21 and he was 43.

No matter which way you look at it, the repeated behaviour here gives a major ick.