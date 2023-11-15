The Remaining Friends Cast Shared Their Own Tear-Inducing Tributes To Matthew Perry

Just one day after Friends stars Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc shared touching tributes to their late pal and costar Matthew Perry, the rest of the cast have taken to Instagram to share their own special moments with him. David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have all shared pictures from their time on Friends together and I’ve just about had it with all of these emotions.

David Schwimmer posted a hilarious yet slightly sexy picture from a flashback episode of the show where his character Ross Geller, and Matthew’s character Chandler Bing, were dressed in 90s style suits.

“Matty, thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity,” he wrote in the caption.

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.

“This photo is from one of my favourite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”



An hour after David’s post, Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of her and Matthew laughing together during a script read, a text between them and a touching video of one of their final scenes on Friends where Chandler and her character Rachel Green say goodbye.

“Oh boy, this one has cut deep,” she began.

“Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love.

“Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA.

“We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

She explained how Matthew knew that he loved to make people laugh and that it was his greatest pleasure in life.

“As he said himself if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard,” she continued.

“In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all,” she wrote, prompting fans to see the second slide.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘Could you BE any crazier?’”



Finally, the last Friends star to share a tribute to Matthew was Lisa Kudrow, who played the kooky yet loveable Pheobe Buffay.

She shared a pic of a Polaroid from the NBC Upfronts just months after the pilot for Friends — which was originally called Friends Like Us — was picked up by the network.

“Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts,” she began in the caption.



“Then…you suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.



“Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of talking. Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.



“Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you.



“Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

The Friends cast had previously released a joint statement three days after Matthew passed away on October 29.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” their statement said, per PEOPLE.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

They went on to say that they’d share more when they were able. Now, they’ve done just that.

Matthew Perry was found in the hot tub at his home in Los Angeles in late October. TMZ reported that there were no drugs at the scene, while the Los Angeles Times reported that there was no sign of foul play.