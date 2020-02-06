First, the good news. Matthew Perry has launched an Instagram account, giving fans of Friends fans the chance to ogle one of the most notable sitcom stars of all time. His first public foray on the platform was even heralded by co-star Lisa Kudrow, diverting waves of attention towards the 50-year-old actor.

The bad news is my guy hasn’t posted shit since creating an account, save for this self-referential nugget:

At time of writing, Perry follows only 20 other accounts. His Friends castmates – that is, Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, and Matt Le Blanc – are all in there, along with his partner Molly Hurwitz, Kate Hudson, Robert Downey Jr., his beloved LA Kings hockey team, and Rick And Morty mastermind Justin Roiland.

His appearance on the platform comes just a couple of days after sharing this on Twitter:

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Given the mounting speculation about a full-on Friends reunion, we consider the appearance of his Instagram account relatively suspicious. But, because our man is currently silent on the platform, refusing even to share his love for the Fallout series of video games, we feel it’s vital to temporarily shine a spotlight on one of his contemporaries: The Nanny star Fran Drescher.

As far as we are concerned, Drescher’s account is an international treasure. May Perry’s eventuating posts be as luxurious as these:

You can check out Perry’s empty account here.